Ketterer flat screen lifts providing a brilliant storage solution

Flat screen televisions are commonly found in various public spaces including lounges and waiting rooms. Ketterer has introduced a new range of lifts that allow these flat screens to be discreetly stored away when not in use.

With the new Ketterer flat screen lifts, flat screen televisions can remain an ancillary feature rather than dominating the space. Ketterer’s lifts are available for both small and large flat screens, offering fast, silent adjustment in a slim design with simple mounting.

The low noise operation of the flat screen lift suits the requirements of noise-sensitive environments. The screen lift is controlled via a manual switch or remote control hand-piece, with an optional handset featuring an up-and-down function also available.

While the small lift is a compact lifting system for screens measuring up to 24 inches, up to 750mm stroke and weights up to 25kg, the large lift suits screens up to 50 inches, up to 1100mm stroke and weights up to 70kg.

T.E.A. Transmissions is the Australian agent for Ketterer.