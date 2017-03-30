T.E.A. Transmissions offers double loop couplings with stainless steel hubs as a solution to correct radial, lateral and shaft misalignment in various industrial applications.

These double loop couplings are produced with a polyurethane element for flexibility in applications requiring the transmission of rotation in small drives compensating for radial, lateral and angular shaft misalignment. This design makes them highly suitable for applications involving food processing, pharmaceutical, agricultural, offshore, outdoor or corrosive environments.

Key benefits of these double loop couplings with stainless steel hubs include silent running, good vibration absorption and outstanding electrical and thermal insulation. They are provided with medium torsional stiffness and have impact and vibration dampening effect. Since there are no moving parts, these couplings are maintenance-free.

The polyurethane material in the double loop couplings offers good resistance to petrol, oil, Benzol, Toluol, aromatic and non-aromatic compounds, coal, hydrogen, alcohol, Glycol solvents and many other chemicals.

Key features of these double loop couplings include operating temperature range of -30°C to +80°C; hub options of galvanised steel for DKPS type, stainless steel 1.4305 A2 for DKPSX type or stainless steel 1.4404 specifically for part DKPSY 4848 10/10 for outdoor encoder applications; two grub screws conforming to DIN 916 supplied; and four different overall lengths of 28mm, 35mm, 48mm and 60mm.

The bores can be supplied up to 19mm in the largest version and even up to 10mm for the smallest coupling. Feather key grooves are also available, as are combinations of different bore diameters.