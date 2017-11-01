Configure CAD data easily for custom ZIMM screw jacks

I would like to enquire about T.E.A. Transmissions

T.E.A. Transmissions offers an industry-leading range of screw jack systems designed for lifting applications requiring high precision, load capability and reliability.

The ZIMM range of Swiss designed and manufactured screw jacks can now be customised to specific application requirements using ZIMM's Product Configurator for screw jack systems.

Customers can use the Product Configurator to easily configure CAD data and create a product tailored to their design requirement. All it requires is a simple registration, following which the user can make their selections, populating data fields with sizing, choosing accessories and then previewing and requesting the CAD.

ZIMM's Product Configurator for screw jack systems is easy to use, error-free and time-saving with the benefit of fast preview.

T.E.A. Transmissions can work with customers to deliver the ideal screw jack solution.

Contact T.E.A. today to request screw jack checklist enquiry forms or visit the website for more information.