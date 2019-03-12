Bansbach EasyE-line actuators – strong, compact and slimline

I would like to enquire about T.E.A. Transmissions

T.E.A. Transmissions introduces Bansbach EasyE-line, a new range of in-line actuators featuring a strong, compact and slimline design.

The Bansbach EasyE-line features a linear layout of the motor, gear and spindle. With an outer diameter of 35, 50 and 60 mm, the actuators fit into nearly every design, especially in space restricted applications – offering forces up to 10,000N.

The corresponding controllers define the role of the actuator. The EasyE-line program provides a solution for a variety of engineering functions including plug-and-play situations, or bonding of your SPS, the synchronic adjustment of several cylinders or mobile battery power supplied operation.

The actuators offer varied standard stroke lengths within the range of 50mm – 750mm, with special strokes considered on request. The materials include powder-coated steel, stainless steel 316L and aluminium components based on the model.

Key features of the Bansbach EasyE-line actuators also include protection class IP66 as standard, or alternative IP68 and IP69 for harsh environments; varying operating temperatures depending on the model: -20°C to +70°C (easyE-35 and easyE-50), -20°C to +50°C (easyE-60); and storage temperature -40°C to +70°C.

These actuators find application in medical, pharmaceutical, food, industry, and marine environments. Given the range of materials and protection ratings available, there is a product to suit these varying environments.

EasyE-35: Maximum force: 120 – 2200N; Speed: 3 – 33mm/s; Stroke: 50 – 750mm; Voltage: 12VDC or 24VDC

EasyE-50: Maximum force: 500 – 4500N; Speed: 4 – 70mm/s; Stroke: 50 – 750mm; Voltage: 12VDC or 24VDC

EasyE-60: Maximum force: 1900 - 10000N; Speed: 5 - 31mm/s; Stroke: 50 - 750mm; Voltage: 24VDC

