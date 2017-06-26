Search
Home > Special discounts from Sushi Machines for EOFY 2017
Special discounts from Sushi Machines for EOFY 2017

By Sushi Machines 26 June 2017
Supplier News
article image Sushi Conveyor System
Sushi Machines Australia announces special discounts for EOFY 2017.

Sushi Machines is well-known in the industry for their innovative marketing strategy. The first company to popularise the name ‘Sushi Machines’ by using it as their domain name, the leading sushi equipment manufacturer continues to draw attention in the market with their unique campaigns, the latest being the End of Financial Year 2017 sale.

Many profitable sushi businesses are constantly seeking new ways to improve their bottom line. Sushi Machines expects these businesses to seriously start exploring the idea of ‘automating’ their operations as they approach EOFY 2017.

Watch Sushi Machines’ rice mixers, sushi robots and conveyor systems in action.

