Sullair is now A Hitachi Group Company

Sullair, a global leader in oil-flooded screw compressors has now become a part of Hitachi, a global leader in oil-free screw compressors. Officially A Hitachi Group Company, Sullair will, together with Hitachi, offer a full product line that will meet customer needs across diverse end markets.

The coming together of the Sullair and Hitachi brands represents a uniquely attractive opportunity for Sullair, its distributors and end customers. Operationally, not many changes are anticipated with the Sullair name, products and business relationships as well as sales representatives, customer service contacts, and service personnel to all remain in place as before.

Hitachi’s leadership in Japan will complement Sullair’s leadership positions in North America, China and Australia. Together, the two companies will be well-positioned to generate growth in North America, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and other international markets.

Sullair Australia (Champion Compressors) thanks their customers for their continued dedication to the Sullair brand.