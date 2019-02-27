Suhner unveils new hand tools for fast and easy metal polishing and grinding

I would like to enquire about Suhner (Australia)

Suhner Australia, a leader in metal finishing solutions, has released its next-generation electric hand tools for metal finishing. The new C-Series includes a range of grinding and polishing tools that lets users quickly achieve the required finish on stainless steel, aluminium, brass and other alloys.

Designed and built in Switzerland and Germany, the C-Series are quality tools created for working on a wide variety of applications; including rails, balustrades, vehicle components, medical products, aircraft parts, and tools in manufacturing applications and more.

The range includes the UTC 9R Tube Polisher, UBC 9R Finger File Belt Grinder, USC 9R and 25R Die Grinders and the UKC 3R Fillet Weld Grinder.

Designed with the user in mind, the C-Series is ergonomic, compact and lightweight.

The unique low-profile design of the tools ensures that users can even access difficult to reach fillet welds for grinding and polishing. The range provides practical portability, manoeuvrability and is easy to use.

Already tried and tested in Europe, the C-Series delivers excellent performance. All the models feature a powerful 600W electric motor and a digitally controlled speed system that ensures a constant contact speed under load which is essential for excellent polishing results. The speed of each tool is infinitely variable to suit the needs of the application.

Other key features of the C-Series polishing and grinding tools include an electronic soft-start for jolt free work, and a host of safety functions. Each model has an integrated overload cut-out, and brush wear warning system as well as a dead safety switch that ensures the tool switches off, and remains off should power be disconnected.

Built to last, the range is robust and durable, and each tool complies fully with Australian Standards. The tools are also digitally engraved to ensure ownership and warranty cover.

The C-Series range lets users achieve their desired grinding and polishing results quickly and easily. However, if users require any training or have any technical questions, Suhner Australia can assist.