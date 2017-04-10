Introducing the new C-series electric hand tools for metal finishing from Suhner
Powerful and fast, the C-series will help save you time and money as you get even difficult jobs done quickly. Already tried and tested in Europe, the 600W C-series is ideal for use on stainless steel, aluminium, brass and other metals. The range includes the UTC 9R Tube Polisher, UBC 9R Finger File Belt Grinder, USC 9R and 25R Die Grinders and the UKC 3R Fillet Weld Grinder. Key features include a safety switch, lightweight, stabilised digitally controlled speed system, overload cut out, and brush wear warning. Learn more
Suhner Australia has released its next generation of electric hand tools for metal finishing. The ‘C’ Series is a portable range which provides maximum convenience for users when grinding and polishing stainless steel and aluminium.
The benefits of the range include:
- Excellent portability
- Maximum flexibility
- Lightweight and ergonomic
- Easy to use
- Robust and durable
- Powerful electric motor
- Digitally controlled speed system for constant contact speed under loads
- Variable speed options
- Safety features
- Perfect for grinding and tube polishing in workshops and building sites
- Save you time and money
The products in the C series include:
UTC 9R TUBE POLISHER
Perfect for polishing stainless steel, aluminium and brass
Ideal for polishing handrails, balustrades, exhausts and other vehicle components finishes
Features a180º arc of contact
Grinds tubes with a diameter of up to 45mm at 180º, less contact for larger sizes
Integrated overload cut-out
Integrated brush wear warning light-flash
Delivers fast and efficient work
Digitally engraved to ensure ownership and warranty
UBC 9R ‘FINGER’ FILE BELT GRINDER
Specifically developed for metalwork
Can reach tight places; 180º arm rotation
Excellent manoeuvrability on tight elbows
Lets you quickly finish fillet welds
Integrated brush wear warning light-flash
Integrated overload cut-out
Digitally engraved to ensure ownership and warranty
USC 9R and 25R DIE GRINDERS
Perfect for fine cutting and grinding work
Ideal to use wherever space is tight or access difficult
Variable speed selector and digitally controlled constant speed
Electronic soft-start, jolt free work
USC 9R – 4000 to 9000 rpm
USC 25R – 11000 to 25000 rpm
Integrated brush wear warning light-flash
Integrated overload cut-out
Digitally engraved to ensure ownership and warranty
UKC 3R FILLET WELD GRINDER
Specifically designed with a low-profile gearbox for grinding difficult to access fillet welds
Delivers quality fillet weld finishing and polishing on stainless steel, aluminium, brass and other materials
Variable speed selector for constant speed
1400 to 3200 rpm
Soft-start for jolt free work
Integrated overload cut-out
Integrated brush wear warning light flash
Digitally engraved to ensure ownership and warranty
