Introducing the new C-series electric hand tools for metal finishing from Suhner

Powerful and fast, the C-series will help save you time and money as you get even difficult jobs done quickly. Already tried and tested in Europe, the 600W C-series is ideal for use on stainless steel, aluminium, brass and other metals. The range includes the UTC 9R Tube Polisher, UBC 9R Finger File Belt Grinder, USC 9R and 25R Die Grinders and the UKC 3R Fillet Weld Grinder. Key features include a safety switch, lightweight, stabilised digitally controlled speed system, overload cut out, and brush wear warning. Learn more

Suhner Australia has released its next generation of electric hand tools for metal finishing. The ‘C’ Series is a portable range which provides maximum convenience for users when grinding and polishing stainless steel and aluminium.

The benefits of the range include:

Excellent portability

Maximum flexibility

Lightweight and ergonomic

Easy to use

Robust and durable

Powerful electric motor

Digitally controlled speed system for constant contact speed under loads

Variable speed options

Safety features

Perfect for grinding and tube polishing in workshops and building sites

Save you time and money

The products in the C series include:

UTC 9R TUBE POLISHER

Perfect for polishing stainless steel, aluminium and brass

Ideal for polishing handrails, balustrades, exhausts and other vehicle components finishes

Features a180º arc of contact

Grinds tubes with a diameter of up to 45mm at 180º, less contact for larger sizes

Integrated overload cut-out

Integrated brush wear warning light-flash

Delivers fast and efficient work

Digitally engraved to ensure ownership and warranty

UBC 9R ‘FINGER’ FILE BELT GRINDER

Specifically developed for metalwork

Can reach tight places; 180º arm rotation

Excellent manoeuvrability on tight elbows

Lets you quickly finish fillet welds

Integrated brush wear warning light-flash

Integrated overload cut-out

Digitally engraved to ensure ownership and warranty

USC 9R and 25R DIE GRINDERS

Perfect for fine cutting and grinding work

Ideal to use wherever space is tight or access difficult

Variable speed selector and digitally controlled constant speed

Electronic soft-start, jolt free work

USC 9R – 4000 to 9000 rpm

USC 25R – 11000 to 25000 rpm

Integrated brush wear warning light-flash

Integrated overload cut-out

Digitally engraved to ensure ownership and warranty

UKC 3R FILLET WELD GRINDER

Specifically designed with a low-profile gearbox for grinding difficult to access fillet welds

Delivers quality fillet weld finishing and polishing on stainless steel, aluminium, brass and other materials

Variable speed selector for constant speed

1400 to 3200 rpm

Soft-start for jolt free work

Integrated overload cut-out

Integrated brush wear warning light flash

Digitally engraved to ensure ownership and warranty