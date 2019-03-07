Difficult to access fillet welds are now easy to grind and polish with new Suhner UKC-3R

Suhner’s new UKC-3R makes the task of grinding and polishing difficult to reach fillet welds simple.

Purposely designed, the UKC-3R tool features a low profile with a long neck and head so you can manoeuvre the tool easily, and quickly access hard to reach fillet welds, and in particular, internal fillet welds to attain the finish you want.

Thanks to the UKC-3R, the task of finishing welds, profiling them and polishing to a high standard is fast, saving you time and money. Plus, using the UKC-3R with the Bristle Brush Cleaning System ensures weld burns and stains do not return, eliminating the need for acid washing.

Ideal for working with stainless steel, aluminium, brass and other alloys, the UKC-3R can be used on metal architectural structures, handrails and balustrades, bench tops and even on metals in the food industry. The UKC-3R allows you to work without dangerous acids and chemicals, making it the perfect tool for polishing metal food vessels and surfaces.

Swiss designed and German made, the UKC 3-R is lightweight, ergonomic, and very easy to use. It features an electronic 500W motor to ensure you have the power you need. A variable speed selector lets you choose the desired speed from 1400 to 3200 rpm. Plus, the slow speed option lets you easily meet specific surface specifications for food production or processing. The UKC 3-R also offers a soft-start and overload protection.

The Suhner UKC 3-R is available as a portable battery tool – AKC 3 with a fixed 3000 rpm. Users can apply a wide range of abrasives to the tool and it is offered in special application packages to meet your needs.

This hassle-free and quality tool makes grinding and polishing difficult to access fillet welds easy. For more information call (02) 9648 5888 or email sales.au@suhner.com