Clean, Polish, Protect and Restore Metals with the Suhner Metal Maintenance Range
Suhner Organic INOX Cleansing Agents
Suhner Australia’s ‘green’ based INOX cleansing agents, clean, polish and protect all types of metals - stainless steel, aluminium, copper and other metals. The INOX cleansing agents are made from plants, are free of harmful chemicals, NSF approved and very effective against even the most aggressive deposits of contamination and dirt on metals.
The Suhner INOX range cleans metals easily and removes contamination embedded in metal pores as well as most kinds of staining. It also polishes and protects metals. Finger marks and streaks disappear to leave metals sparkling.
Included in the range are the INOX Sun Clean, Sun Protect and Sun Polish. Fast-acting, the plant-based ingredients of all three agents work remarkably effectively to clean, protect and polish metals. Plus, all three Suhner agents can be used independently or collectively by hand on various metals. You simply apply the agent required for the job at hand.
INOX Sun Clean
The Sun Clean removes contaminates and deposits from stainless steel, aluminium, copper and mild steel. The agent is specially made from plants and does not pose any risks to people’s health or the environment. The deep cleaner is very effective and quickly and easily removes dirt without damaging the oxide film on the metal.
INOX Sun Protect
INOX Sun Protect is a neutral and mild agent that washes away all residues. It protects all metals against corrosion and contamination by creating a barrier. It works by forming a protective film of nano particles to promote the exchange of oxygen needed to build an oxide layer. The regular use of the agent helps to eliminate corrosion even in environments that have aggressive ambient air. Like its sister products, Sun Protect is also made from plant based material and is friendly to both humans and the environment.
INOX Sun Polish
The INOX Sun Polish has been created specifically to clean matt surfaces. Suitable for stainless steel, nickel, copper, bronze, chromium and aluminium, it brings the lustre back to metals quickly and easily. Sun Polish is also made from plant-based matter and is gentle on both the metal and the skin.
Key Benefits of the Suhner INOX Range
- NSF certified so they can be used to clean machines involved in producing food and pharmaceuticals
- Made from plants
- Environmentally friendly
- Delivers a professional result
- Very easy to use
- Highly effective
- Cuts down on maintenance
The Suhner Portable Maintenance Tool Range
For metals that are badly damaged or need to be restored use the Suhner Portable Metal Maintenance Tools
Designed for grinding and polishing, Suhner’s portable tools are perfect for all your metal maintenance work around buildings and facilities.
The series includes:
- Straight die grinder,
- Fillet weld grinder,
- Slender belt grinder, and
- Tube polisher
Applications
These tools are suitable for various maintenance work including:
- Removing corrosion from stainless steel and other metals
- Re-finishing internal and external balustrades
- Servicing exterior metals such as those found on BBQs and bins in public parks
- Re-finishing exposed stainless steel panels
- Removing marks and scratches from stainless steel and other metals by grinding and sanding
- Re-finishing stainless steel and copper downpipes and gutters
- Maintaining stainless steel tubing and surfaces in commercial kitchens
- Removing handprints from metals found in shopping centres and on lift doors
- Removing marks on stainless steel, brass, copper and other metals
Key Features/Benefits of the Suhner Portable Maintenance Tools
- Offer complete flexibility and convenience for grinding and polishing of metals
- Compact design allows you to reach difficult places
- No cords
- Deliver manoeuvrability
- Ensure fast and efficient maintenance work
- Provide excellent maintenance results
- High performance Li ion cells with 4.0 Ah charging capacity
- Long battery run time
- Efficient battery technology
- Battery pack comes in a shock absorbent rubber jacket
- High power output
- Automatic shutdown if the tool overheats or overloads
- Lightweight for fatigue free work
- Built to last, the tools are rugged and robust
- Available as individual tools or in a set with case, 2 x batteries and charger
The Tube Polisher ATC 7 Maintenance Tool
- Perfect for polishing metal tubes up to 48mm in diameter
- Perfect for tight elbows
- Features large wraparound angle of up to 180º
- Can remove unwanted material to a fine degree
- Delivers outstanding results
The Fillet Weld Grinder AKC3 Maintenance Tool
- Features a long neck and ultra small aligned head for work on fillet welds in tight places
- Extremely powerful with excellent results
- Very lightweight – just 2.2kg
The Belt Grinder ABC 7 Maintenance Tool
- Grinding and polishing belts can be changed in seconds
- A choice of 6 different contact arms available for belts 3-19mm wide
- Operates at 7,000 rpm for fast, efficient work results
- Very lightweight – just 2.4kg
The Straight Grinder ASC 9 Maintenance Tool
- Designed for work with non-woven brushes and flap wheels
- Removes tarnishing
- Blends into matte surfaces
- Choose between the 6mm or ¼ inch standard chuck
- High torque and unvarying work speed for uniform grinding pattern
- Operates at 9,000 rpm
- Ultra light – just 2kg
Contact Suhner (Australia)
