Clean, Polish, Protect and Restore Metals with the Suhner Metal Maintenance Range

Suhner Organic INOX Cleansing Agents

Suhner Australia’s ‘green’ based INOX cleansing agents, clean, polish and protect all types of metals - stainless steel, aluminium, copper and other metals. The INOX cleansing agents are made from plants, are free of harmful chemicals, NSF approved and very effective against even the most aggressive deposits of contamination and dirt on metals.

The Suhner INOX range cleans metals easily and removes contamination embedded in metal pores as well as most kinds of staining. It also polishes and protects metals. Finger marks and streaks disappear to leave metals sparkling.

Included in the range are the INOX Sun Clean, Sun Protect and Sun Polish. Fast-acting, the plant-based ingredients of all three agents work remarkably effectively to clean, protect and polish metals. Plus, all three Suhner agents can be used independently or collectively by hand on various metals. You simply apply the agent required for the job at hand.

INOX Sun Clean

The Sun Clean removes contaminates and deposits from stainless steel, aluminium, copper and mild steel. The agent is specially made from plants and does not pose any risks to people’s health or the environment. The deep cleaner is very effective and quickly and easily removes dirt without damaging the oxide film on the metal.

INOX Sun Protect

INOX Sun Protect is a neutral and mild agent that washes away all residues. It protects all metals against corrosion and contamination by creating a barrier. It works by forming a protective film of nano particles to promote the exchange of oxygen needed to build an oxide layer. The regular use of the agent helps to eliminate corrosion even in environments that have aggressive ambient air. Like its sister products, Sun Protect is also made from plant based material and is friendly to both humans and the environment.

INOX Sun Polish

The INOX Sun Polish has been created specifically to clean matt surfaces. Suitable for stainless steel, nickel, copper, bronze, chromium and aluminium, it brings the lustre back to metals quickly and easily. Sun Polish is also made from plant-based matter and is gentle on both the metal and the skin.

Key Benefits of the Suhner INOX Range

NSF certified so they can be used to clean machines involved in producing food and pharmaceuticals

Made from plants

Environmentally friendly

Delivers a professional result

Very easy to use

Highly effective

Cuts down on maintenance

The Suhner Portable Maintenance Tool Range

For metals that are badly damaged or need to be restored use the Suhner Portable Metal Maintenance Tools

Designed for grinding and polishing, Suhner’s portable tools are perfect for all your metal maintenance work around buildings and facilities.

The series includes:

Straight die grinder,

Fillet weld grinder,

Slender belt grinder, and

Tube polisher

Applications

These tools are suitable for various maintenance work including:

Removing corrosion from stainless steel and other metals

Re-finishing internal and external balustrades

Servicing exterior metals such as those found on BBQs and bins in public parks

Re-finishing exposed stainless steel panels

Removing marks and scratches from stainless steel and other metals by grinding and sanding

Re-finishing stainless steel and copper downpipes and gutters

Maintaining stainless steel tubing and surfaces in commercial kitchens

Removing handprints from metals found in shopping centres and on lift doors

Removing marks on stainless steel, brass, copper and other metals

Key Features/Benefits of the Suhner Portable Maintenance Tools

Offer complete flexibility and convenience for grinding and polishing of metals

Compact design allows you to reach difficult places

No cords

Deliver manoeuvrability

Ensure fast and efficient maintenance work

Provide excellent maintenance results

High performance Li ion cells with 4.0 Ah charging capacity

Long battery run time

Efficient battery technology

Battery pack comes in a shock absorbent rubber jacket

High power output

Automatic shutdown if the tool overheats or overloads

Lightweight for fatigue free work

Built to last, the tools are rugged and robust

Available as individual tools or in a set with case, 2 x batteries and charger

The Tube Polisher ATC 7 Maintenance Tool

Perfect for polishing metal tubes up to 48mm in diameter

Perfect for tight elbows

Features large wraparound angle of up to 180º

Can remove unwanted material to a fine degree

Delivers outstanding results

The Fillet Weld Grinder AKC3 Maintenance Tool

Features a long neck and ultra small aligned head for work on fillet welds in tight places

Extremely powerful with excellent results

Very lightweight – just 2.2kg

The Belt Grinder ABC 7 Maintenance Tool

Grinding and polishing belts can be changed in seconds

A choice of 6 different contact arms available for belts 3-19mm wide

Operates at 7,000 rpm for fast, efficient work results

Very lightweight – just 2.4kg

The Straight Grinder ASC 9 Maintenance Tool