Why we choose Colby Australian-made racks

Storage Ideas is a leading authorised seller of Colby racking because we believe their products are the best in the business. But you don’t have to just take our word for it; read on for five reasons why we choose Colby.

A Comprehensive Range

Colby pride themselves on being able to supply virtually everything your industrial facility could need. This includes all types of racking as well as shelving, flooring, conveyors and safety accessories. No matter the size or nature of your business, Colby has the warehouse storage solution for you.

Innovation in Design

Colby leads the industry with their creative design and forward-thinking ethos. Exciting ranges such as the protect-a-rack system and seismic racking show their ambition to stay ahead of the game and constantly develop ways to make your business run more safely and efficiently. Their RackMAN design software is a unique tool that gives you the safety certification you need for your storage system.

High-Quality Products

All of Colby’s products are designed by leading Australian structural engineers with an emphasis on safety and structural standards. The foundation blocks of a storage system – the uprights, brace and beams – are made from guaranteed high-tensile steel of the best quality.

Superior Safety

Exceeding international standards in safety is a priority for Colby in all of their products. The company has achieved a 5-star safety rating from the National Safety Council and continues to innovate in that field with their patented rack protection system and software-based safety certification.

A Reliable Brand

At Storage Ideas, we trust Colby. We trust that they will deliver the products we need at the time they’re needed. We trust that they are experts in installation and servicing. We trust their excellent customer support, their aftercare, and their safety certification software. More than anything else, we know that once you’ve used them, you will trust Colby too.

