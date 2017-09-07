What to look for in a storage provider

Engaging a storage provider is a significant business investment, so you want to make sure that your money is going to get you the best possible storage solution for your needs. This doesn’t just mean picking the right racking or shelving, but knowing that you’ve chosen the right company for the job. Read on for a few helpful tips on how to choose your next storage provider.

Customer Service

When selecting a storage provider, most of the questions you’re likely to ask will focus on product, budget and time constraints so you might overlook one of the most important factors in choosing a company to work with – customer service.

A good relationship with your storage provider means you know you have someone to rely on when business suddenly booms, an unexpected problem occurs, or you need to make last minute changes to your project. At Storage Ideas, we have a genuine commitment to providing outstanding customer service. You can relax, safe in the knowledge that our team will look after your needs from design to delivery and installation.

Quality Products

Your storage needs are as unique as your business so having a wide range of products to choose from is vital. Try to find a provider that offers tailor-made solutions as well as keeping a huge range of stock on hand. If you’re investing in new racking then chances are you’ll want to pick Colby products for their outstanding reputation and impressive durability. Storage Ideas is one of Sydney’s leading authorised Colby suppliers, for everything from narrow aisle pallet racking to conveyor systems.

Safety Comes First

An emphasis on safety not only protects warehouse staff and products but it also increases the longevity of your equipment. At Storage Ideas, safety is a top priority. We offer a complete range of safety products and protective systems as well as carrying out rack inspections, maintenance and servicing.

Time Is Money

Whether you’re upgrading your existing space or moving to a new warehouse, time is of the essence for the success of your business. Make sure you consult with prospective storage providers on the kind of timescales they can offer, and check with past customers to find out whether their deadlines were met. At Storage Ideas , we understand what it’s like to deal with tight deadlines. Our specialist team is dedicated to providing the quickest possible solutions to your storage needs.

