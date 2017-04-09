Visual rack safety audits

I would like to enquire about Storage Ideas

Business owners and management are responsible for carrying out self-assessment of the safety risks in their workplaces under OH&S regulations.

One aspect that is commonly neglected in warehouses is the inspection of pallet racking. Faulty or damaged pallet racking can result in serious accidents affecting property and people.

Storage Ideas has been offering and conducting Visual Rack Safety Audit services and repairs for over 10 years. Key inclusions in any rack audit should include:

Any unapproved changes to the “As Built” installation drawings

The structural integrity of any unapproved changes

That the correct Safe Working Load signage is appropriately displayed on the relevant bays of racking

Damage to rack uprights

Damage to base plates and floor fixings

The condition of any splices

That the rack is correctly installed and is not out of vertical alignment

The condition of horizontal and diagonal braces on rack frames

Damage to beams

That beam connectors and safety clips are secure, and that beams have not become dislodged

That the welds between beams and connectors are not cracked on beams that have incurred impact damage or overloading

Any overloading of the rack

The use of any damaged or inappropriate pallets that could compromise safety

Additions to the original system

Details about how the system may have been reconfigured.

Don’t be exposed…

Cover your obligations with Storage Ideas Periodic Rack Safety Audits!