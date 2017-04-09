Search
Home > Visual rack safety audits
Related Supplier News
ColbyRACK Connectors - Unrivalled Strength and Stability
ColbyRACK Connectors - Unrivalled ...
When you glance at pallet racking you see beams, uprights and products. It’s what you don’t see that underlines the Colby difference.
Storage Ideas designs warehouse storage layout for Linde Refrigeration
Storage Ideas designs warehouse ...
Storage Ideas designed the warehouse layout for Linde Refrigeration at their new facility in Sydney, New South Wales.
A guide to the top four types of warehouse pallet racking
A guide to the top four types of ...
Storage Ideas offers a guide to different types of warehouse pallet racking solutions, each designed to fit specific storage requirements.

Visual rack safety audits

By Storage Ideas 09 April 2017
Supplier News
article image Storage Ideas offers Visual Rack Safety Audit services and repairs
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Business owners and management are responsible for carrying out self-assessment of the safety risks in their workplaces under OH&S regulations.

One aspect that is commonly neglected in warehouses is the inspection of pallet racking. Faulty or damaged pallet racking can result in serious accidents affecting property and people.

Storage Ideas has been offering and conducting Visual Rack Safety Audit services and repairs for over 10 years. Key inclusions in any rack audit should include:

  • Any unapproved changes to the “As Built” installation drawings
  • The structural integrity of any unapproved changes
  • That the correct Safe Working Load signage is appropriately displayed on the relevant bays of racking
  • Damage to rack uprights
  • Damage to base plates and floor fixings
  • The condition of any splices
  • That the rack is correctly installed and is not out of vertical alignment
  • The condition of horizontal and diagonal braces on rack frames
  • Damage to beams
  • That beam connectors and safety clips are secure, and that beams have not become dislodged
  • That the welds between beams and connectors are not cracked on beams that have incurred impact damage or overloading
  • Any overloading of the rack
  • The use of any damaged or inappropriate pallets that could compromise safety
  • Additions to the original system
  • Details about how the system may have been reconfigured.

Don’t be exposed…

Cover your obligations with Storage Ideas Periodic Rack Safety Audits!

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

oh&s Pallet Racking Safety Audits Inspection Systems