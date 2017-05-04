Storage Ideas – Providing storage solutions since 1969

Storage Ideas , in one form or another has been in the materials handling industry since 1969 and specialises in offering a complete service in the design, supply and installation of storage equipment and systems for all businesses – from small privately owned to multi-national companies.

In 1992 Storage Ideas was the first exclusive Agent to be appointed by Colby Handling Systems, and was responsible for servicing the market directly as well as appointing and training the initial distributors of ColbyRACK products.

ColbyRACK, with the resources of global materials handling specialist, Dematic, has become Australia’s foremost manufacturer of warehouse racking and commercial shelving, and Storage Ideas remains the largest supplier and installer of the comprehensive ColbyRACK storage equipment range in Australia.

The committed Storage Ideas staff have over 125 years of combined industry experience and know the industry inside and out, maintaining expertise by creating close relationships with manufacturers and suppliers alike.

Over the last 48 years Storage Ideas has earned an enviable reputation for fast, efficient, reliable and cost-effective service.

Whether you’re after high-quality warehouse shelving, or the best pallet racking the industry has to offer, Storage Ideas has the smarter, safer, and stronger storage solution.