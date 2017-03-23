Rack inspections: If in doubt, check it out!

I would like to enquire about Storage Ideas

It has been noted in several reviews of failed racking structures that existing and unreported rack damage may have contributed to rack collapses.

Rack uprights and beams can be easily damaged during forklift operations, and a regular rack inspection, audit and repair process is highly recommended.

If you have any concerns your storage systems are not up to standard, or that the structural integrity may have been compromised, a thorough detailed inspection should be carried out as soon as possible.

Obviously a thorough detailed inspection of storage systems is also necessary immediately following any significant event or damage.

Should the usage of a storage system change significantly from its original design, its suitability for other purposes should also be checked and verified before proceeding.