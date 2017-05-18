Search
Longspan Shelving and Boltless Modular Storage Systems by Storage Ideas

by Storage Ideas
Organising stock is the top priority for every business. Storage Ideas’ range of industrial shelving products provides strong, purpose-designed shelving, combined with intelligent picking solutions that can give your customer service levels a real boost.

  • Longspan Shelving

A complete storage system ideal for warehouse, retail and industrial storage applications - typically used for automotive, spare parts, hardware, bulk retail plus general-purpose carton and archive storage. It can be configured to suit virtually any type of storage requirement, not only giving users greater flexibility when it comes to the design and configuration of the system, but making it much more cost-effective.

  • Boltless Shelving

Our fully adjustable Boltless Shelving, complete with accessories, was designed to meet light to medium duty shelving and storage requirements for all parts and components storage. It is suitable for all applications from warehouse to retail, and from simple storage solutions to multi-tiered structures – a shelving solution for all storage requirements.

  • Static RET Shelving

Static RET Shelving is a space-effective and economical storage system for virtually any light-duty application. Modular in design, the shelving system can be extended in length or easily re-adjusted or relocated. A wide variety of bay sizes and a comprehensive range of accessories are available including shelf dividers, drawers, boxes and kick plates.

  • Heavy Duty Shelving

Heavy-duty Shelving systems are suitable for the storage of a wide variety of non-palletised goods and can be supplied with a variety of shelf types from chipboard and steel shelves to wire decking, with dividers for order picking applications. Heavy-duty Shelving is ideal for low and high-rise storage and order picking applications.

  • Cool Room & Dry Goods Shelving

Adjustable shelving systems are available to suit all cool room / dry goods applications. This shelving is available in standard and non-standard sizes with wire shelves for cool room applications and particle board / steel shelves for dry store applications.

  • Accessories & Order Picking Equipment

Our range of ancillary products complements all materials handling and warehouse storage needs, and includes: Louvre Panels, Spare Parts Trays, Storpak Bins, Fischer Bins, Visypak, Industrial Lockers, Plastic Bins and Work Benches.


Storage Ideas range of Industrial Shelving Systems are suitable for industrial, retail and domestic markets.

Storage Ideas information and contact details

Related Storage Ideas News

Supplier news
Raising Storage Expectations: Making the most of your DC with a Raised Storage Solution
18/05/17 - Australian warehouses are under pressure like never before in efficiently storing goods and distributing goods to customers on time.
Supplier news
Storage Ideas – Providing storage solutions since 1969
04/05/17 - Storage Ideas has earned an enviable reputation for fast, efficient, reliable and cost-effective service.
Supplier news
Is your warehouse eating your profits?
20/04/17 - Storage Ideas can economically improve warehouse productivity by evaluating and designing streamlined storage systems specific to your needs.
Supplier news
All racks are not created equal
05/04/17 - The availability of imported "brand-compatible" racking in the Australian marketplace has increased over recent years.
Supplier news
Boltless 123 Shelving System available from Storage Ideas
11/12/16 - The Boltless 123 Shelving Systems are particularly suited to light to medium duty storage and shelving applications.
View all Storage Ideas news

Contact Storage Ideas

27 Ash Road
Prestons
NSW 2170
Tel: 02 9731 7999
Fax: 02 9731 7900

