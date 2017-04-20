Is your warehouse eating your profits?

I would like to enquire about Storage Ideas

You might be surprised. The cost of materials handling adds, on average, 30% to the price of a product. Even small savings can make a big difference to the bottom line.

Storage Ideas can economically improve warehouse productivity by evaluating and designing streamlined storage systems specific to your needs.

No matter how well your products are designed and manufactured, no matter how creative your marketing strategy, if you can’t give your customers what they want, when they want it, your market share will suffer.

If you get the warehousing and distribution centre right, you have a reliable method of turning stock into sales and building a bank of satisfied customers.

So don’t let your warehouse eat up your profits – contact Storage Ideas for advice and a wide range of storage solutions.