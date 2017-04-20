Search
Home > Is your warehouse eating your profits?
Related Supplier News
Colby RackMAN Proprietary Software
Colby RackMAN Proprietary Software
Designed to ensure Safety, Integrity & Compliance with Design Standards
Storage Ideas launches new website
Storage Ideas launches new website
Storage Ideas announces the launch of a new mobile-friendly website showcasing an extensive range of storage and handling equipment.
Case study: Installing heavy duty racking for Schenker International
Case study: Installing heavy duty ...
Storage Ideas customised a heavy duty racking design for Schenker International at their premises in Alexandria, Sydney, New South Wales.

Is your warehouse eating your profits?

By Storage Ideas 20 April 2017
Supplier News
article image
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

You might be surprised. The cost of materials handling adds, on average, 30% to the price of a product. Even small savings can make a big difference to the bottom line.

Storage Ideas can economically improve warehouse productivity by evaluating and designing streamlined storage systems specific to your needs.

No matter how well your products are designed and manufactured, no matter how creative your marketing strategy, if you can’t give your customers what they want, when they want it, your market share will suffer.

If you get the warehousing and distribution centre right, you have a reliable method of turning stock into sales and building a bank of satisfied customers.

So don’t let your warehouse eat up your profits – contact Storage Ideas for advice and a wide range of storage solutions.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Storage Solutions Warehouse distribution centre Warehouses Storage System Manufacturers