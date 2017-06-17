Complete Range of Versatile Pallet Racking and Industrial Storage Systems by Storage Ideas

Storage Ideas design and supply industrial storage systems catering for all business types and sizes taking into account product quantity, volume, and movement rates as well as the physical size and weight of products to be stored.

While cartons, neatly stacked on pallets, are ideal loads for pallet racking, in the real world, loads come in a variety of awkward shapes and sizes. Rolls of carpet, lengths of timber and piping, mufflers or hardware to fragile goods like sinks and toilet bowls are just some of the examples of real life storage problems that can be solved by Storage Ideas.

Our comprehensive range of pallet racking caters for various loads, shapes and sizes, using the available space effectively whilst enabling stock rotation. Provision for growth and various other aspects such as order picking requirements and the best type of handling equipment will also form part of our recommendations.

The major types of Pallet Racking and Storage Equipment Products we design and supply are: