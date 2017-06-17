Complete Range of Versatile Pallet Racking and Industrial Storage Systems by Storage Ideas

Search
by Storage Ideas
Storage Ideas design and supply industrial storage systems catering for all business types and sizes taking into account product quantity, volume, and movement rates as well as the physical size and weight of products to be stored. 

While cartons, neatly stacked on pallets, are ideal loads for pallet racking, in the real world, loads come in a variety of awkward shapes and sizes. Rolls of carpet, lengths of timber and piping, mufflers or hardware to fragile goods like sinks and toilet bowls are just some of the examples of real life storage problems that can be solved by Storage Ideas.

Our comprehensive range of pallet racking caters for various loads, shapes and sizes, using the available space effectively whilst enabling stock rotation. Provision for growth and various other aspects such as order picking requirements and the best type of handling equipment will also form part of our recommendations.

The major types of Pallet Racking and Storage Equipment Products we design and supply are:

  • A Frame Rack
  • Cantilever Rack
  • Colby Selective Pallet Racking
  • Colby Double Deep Pallet Racking
  • Colby Drive-In Pallet Rack
  • Colby Narrow Aisle Pallet Rack
  • Colby Carton Live Storage
  • Colby Pallet Live Storage
  • Colby Static RET Shelving
  • Colby Long Span Shelving
  • Colby Heavy Duty Shelving
  • Conveyors
  • Long Span Shelving
  • Order Picking Applications
  • Racking Protection & Safety Products
  • Raised Storage Areas & Structural Floors
  • Used Pallet Racking & Shelving
Supplier news
ColbyRACK Components: Beams
17/06/17 - All ColbyRACK pallet racking components are designed and manufactured in Australia from high strength steel.
Supplier news
ColbyRACK Components: Uprights and Frames
01/06/17 - All ColbyRACK pallet racking components are designed and manufactured in Australia from high strength steel.
Supplier news
Raising Storage Expectations: Making the most of your DC with a Raised Storage Solution
18/05/17 - Australian warehouses are under pressure like never before in efficiently storing goods and distributing goods to customers on time.
Supplier news
Storage Ideas – Providing storage solutions since 1969
04/05/17 - Storage Ideas has earned an enviable reputation for fast, efficient, reliable and cost-effective service.
Supplier news
Visual rack safety audits
09/04/17 - Business owners and management are responsible for carrying out self-assessment of the safety risks in their workplaces under OH&S regulations.
27 Ash Road
Prestons
NSW 2170
Tel: 02 9731 7999
Fax: 02 9731 7900

