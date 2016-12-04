Search
ColbyRACK: significantly stronger than conventional rack

By Storage Ideas 04 December 2016
article image ColbyRACK’s unique diamond slot profile provides a stronger and more efficient interlock between rack uprights and beam connectors
Not all uprights are created equal and looks can be deceiving.

ColbyRACK’s unique diamond slot profile provides a stronger and more efficient interlock between rack uprights and beam connectors.

Premium materials, superior design and a commitment to quality underpin ColbyRACK uprights. Made from the highest quality steel, we guarantee the tensile strength of our uprights. This gives you confidence that the product you buy today will be the same quality as the product you bought five years ago. High strength steel and smart section design combine to provide maximum upright strength at minimum cost. ColbyRACK gives you long-lasting performance in even the toughest conditions.

Another ColbyRACK advantage.

