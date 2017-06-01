ColbyRACK Components: Uprights and Frames

The unique diamond-slot profile of ColbyRACK provides a stronger and more efficient interlock between the upright and beam connectors

Optimum combination of structural performance, durability and cost efficiency

All ColbyRACK pallet racking components are designed and manufactured in Australia from high strength steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products minimise the risk of damage, enhance OH&S, and ensure years of outstanding performance.

Uprights

High-strength steel and smart section design combine to provide maximum upright strength at minimum cost. A strengthening rib on the front face of the upright, along with reinforcing flanges at the rear, make ColbyRACK uprights significantly stronger than conventional systems.

All ColbyRACK uprights are supplied with a galvanised finish to provide long-life performance in even the harshest of conditions. Painted uprights can also be supplied to order.

All ColbyRACK uprights are available in lengths of up to 11m, with higher racking being achieved by connecting uprights with a specially designed bolted splice. Uprights are available in a variety of dimensions and material thicknesses to meet different application requirements.

Frames

Uprights are bolted together in a variety of configurations using bracing to create rack frames.

Three of the most commonly used bracing patterns are K, X and Z bracing, with K being the standard for light to medium-duty applications and X bracing more appropriate for heavier-duty loadings.