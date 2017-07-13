ColbyRACK Components: Rack Protection

I would like to enquire about Storage Ideas

Optimum combination of structural performance, durability and cost efficiency

All ColbyRACK pallet racking components are designed and manufactured in Australia from high strength steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensures outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products minimise the risk of damage, enhance OH&S, and ensure years of outstanding performance.

Rack protection

Even the best forklift drivers have accidental collisions with racking. Colby’s range of rack protection dramatically reduces damage caused by impacts, ensuring safety and reducing ongoing maintenance costs.

The Colby Protect-a-Rack range includes end-of-aisle guards and front and rear upright protectors, and can be fitted to almost any brand of racking.