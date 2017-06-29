Search
Home > ColbyRACK Components: Connectors & Clips
All ColbyRACK pallet racking components are designed and manufactured in Australia from high strength steel.
ColbyRACK Components: Connectors & Clips

By Storage Ideas 29 June 2017
Supplier News
article image ColbyRACK pallet racking components
image
Optimum combination of structural performance, durability and cost efficiency

All ColbyRACK pallet racking components are designed and manufactured in Australia from high strength steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products minimise the risk of damage, enhances OH&S, and ensure years of outstanding performance.

Connectors & Clips

Colby's 4-tang end connector provides improved stability under even the most demanding of loading conditions. It is stiffer and stronger than a 3-tang connector, resulting in improved beam and frame load-carrying capacity. 3-tang connectors are recommended for light-duty and open section beams only (see beam sections above).

An additional safety feature of Colby beams is the use of our patented Cobra Clips at each end of the beam, which lock the beam into place preventing accidental dislodging.

Connectors Pallet Racking Beams