ColbyRACK Components: Beams

Optimum combination of structural performance, durability and cost efficiency

All ColbyRACK pallet racking components are designed and manufactured in Australia from high strength steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products minimise the risk of damage, enhance OH&S, and ensure years of outstanding performance.

Beams

Various beam profiles are available to provide the optimum combination of structural performance, durability and cost-efficiency. These range from the basic "Box Beam" profile, to our patented "UU" beam, which has been designed for increased frontal impact resistance.

ColbyRACK beams are also available in many lengths, with standard sizes including 1370mm, 2590mm, 2740mm and 3050mm.

All ColbyRACK beams are made from quality-assured, high-strength steel, and are finished using an electrostatically applied powder coat paint, which creates a durable, hardwearing finish. The standard beam colour is orange but special colours can be manufactured subject to quantity.