Colby safety innovations: Designed for drive in rack

By Storage Ideas 09 February 2017
Supplier News
article image Colby innovations designed for drive in racks
Colby drive in uprights have an optimised, wider design, increasing strength and stability of the structure.

Colby Drive In Uprights

  • Optimised, wider design
  • Increases strength and stability of structure
  • Prevents bowing that can lead to dangerous rack collapse

Colby Frame Bracing

  • Symmetrical design increases strength and load carrying capacity
  • Improves robustness and stability of rack

Colby Cantilever Brackets

  • Registered design
  • Strong one piece design ensures there is negligible rotation under load
  • Improves the strength and stability of the rack structure

Colby “Back Stop”

  • Positioned at end of pallet runner and double bolted for extra safety
  • Prevents pallets slipping off and eliminates potential damage to spine bracing

Colby Pallet Runners

  • Registered and patented design
  • Minimises the vertical and horizontal deflection and twist, reducing the chance of pallets falling through
  • Bolted from underneath, avoiding any dangerous catchpoints
Pallet Runners Cantilever Brackets Drive In Racks