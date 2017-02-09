Colby safety innovations: Designed for drive in rack

Colby drive in uprights have an optimised, wider design, increasing strength and stability of the structure.
Colby Drive In Uprights
- Optimised, wider design
- Increases strength and stability of structure
- Prevents bowing that can lead to dangerous rack collapse
Colby Frame Bracing
- Symmetrical design increases strength and load carrying capacity
- Improves robustness and stability of rack
Colby Cantilever Brackets
- Registered design
- Strong one piece design ensures there is negligible rotation under load
- Improves the strength and stability of the rack structure
Colby “Back Stop”
- Positioned at end of pallet runner and double bolted for extra safety
- Prevents pallets slipping off and eliminates potential damage to spine bracing
Colby Pallet Runners
- Registered and patented design
- Minimises the vertical and horizontal deflection and twist, reducing the chance of pallets falling through
- Bolted from underneath, avoiding any dangerous catchpoints