Colby safety innovations: Designed for drive in rack

Colby innovations designed for drive in racks

Colby drive in uprights have an optimised, wider design, increasing strength and stability of the structure.

Colby Drive In Uprights

Optimised, wider design

Increases strength and stability of structure

Prevents bowing that can lead to dangerous rack collapse

Colby Frame Bracing

Symmetrical design increases strength and load carrying capacity

Improves robustness and stability of rack

Colby Cantilever Brackets

Registered design

Strong one piece design ensures there is negligible rotation under load

Improves the strength and stability of the rack structure

Colby “Back Stop”

Positioned at end of pallet runner and double bolted for extra safety

Prevents pallets slipping off and eliminates potential damage to spine bracing

Colby Pallet Runners