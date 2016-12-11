Boltless 123 Shelving System available from Storage Ideas

I would like to enquire about Storage Ideas

The Boltless 123 Shelving Systems are particularly suited to light to medium duty storage and shelving applications.

This storage system is ideal for use in warehouses and retail environments and can be configured as two and three tiered structures for a wide variety of storage necessities.

Boltless 123 Shelving is functional and innovative and can be assembled quickly and easily. Once assembled, the shelving can be adjusted with a selection of accessories.

Coated in zinc, the high tensile steel is certified according to EN 10204 31.B and offers strength and stability with an attractive high tech design.

