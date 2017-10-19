Australian versus Offshore-Made Storage Solutions

When shopping for storage solutions, you may be tempted by very cheap offerings from foreign companies that are selling similar-looking products at a lower price. However, it’s important to carefully consider the decision to buy from a distant supplier as there are many advantages to choosing Australian products. When you look a bit closer, you will find that the advantages of local products will outweigh any apparent financial saving.

High Safety Standards

Australian products have been manufactured to meet our own high safety standards, both for the items themselves and for the occupational health of those that made it. When you buy local, you can be certain that no corners have been cut and no risks have been taken in the process of making your product.

Accessible Support

When you buy an Australian product, you will get structural certification and warranty to cover it if anything should go wrong. This gives you the peace of mind that any investment you make is protected. If you need parts or servicing, then your supplier is just a phone call away, making problem-solving quick and simple. Buying products made on another continent makes these kinds of issues much harder to solve and fixing problems will often leave you out of pocket.

Quality Assured

Our manufacturers make some of the best products in the world, and we’re proud to maintain high standards across industries. When you invest in locally-made goods, you can have confidence in the quality of your product, whether it’s mass-produced or tailor-made.

Environmentally Friendly

Being an island nation, goods imported to Australia have usually come a long way and will have a significant carbon footprint. Why buy a product and ship it halfway around the world when you could get the same thing on your doorstep? Choosing to buy Australian-made products means helping the planet while supporting local manufacturers.

Support Your Local Economy

When you buy Australian, you’re supporting local jobs and our economy. Australian manufacturing businesses create significant amounts of tax revenue for the country as well as jobs for locals – and that means your family and friends.

