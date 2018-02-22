All about Raised Storage Areas

Installing a mezzanine can save you the time, money and stress of moving to a new facility when you need more space.

When investigating ways to make the most out of your available space, you may have come across the idea of raised storage or mezzanine levels. To help you learn more about this creative solution to your storage space issues, we’ve put together some information below.

Why Choose a Raised Storage Area?

The addition of another level to your space is a cost-effective way to increase your storage capacity without affecting your current ground level workflow. Installing a mezzanine can save you the time, money and stress of moving to a new facility when you need more space. If you currently have overhead space that isn’t being used to its potential, a raised storage area is the perfect solution to gain storage without having to redesign your existing system.

Medium to Heavy Duty

You have two choices of setup for your mezzanine – medium or heavy duty. For a strong and stable second floor that won’t have to deal with excessive force, a medium-duty system is an economical and flexible option. These floors use standard pallet racking components to integrate with your existing racking and shelving systems, and they are completely versatile in their setup.

For a more serious option, heavy-duty flooring is fully bolted and uses a range of support beams to achieve optimum strength. Storage Ideas uses the specially-designed Colby ‘Sigma' beams to provide maximum support to your structure while minimising the number of columns – this gives you as much ground floor space as possible.

A Complete Package

A Colby raised storage area isn’t just a second floor for your facility – it includes a full package of accessories and fittings to make sure your mezzanine integrates seamlessly with your existing space. Storage Ideas supplies a range of essential features such as stairs, handrails, barriers, pallet gates and lifting devices as well as different flooring options. Safety is a priority, so we’ll include all appropriate signage plus fire protection equipment such as sprinklers and smoke curtains.

Further Options

Adding a mezzanine isn’t the only way to create a raised storage area in your warehouse or distribution centre. We also offer modular two and three-tier floor structures that can take your storage capabilities to dizzying new heights!

These extra-tall systems are designed from our lightweight, high-strength shelving range and can be fitted out with hanging rails, drawers, fixed height dividers and other accessories. A further option is a full structural floor, which is a permanent addition to your space, unlike a mezzanine which can be deconstructed.

For more information on the raised storage options that we offer, or to make an enquiry, call Storage Ideas now on 02 9731 7999 or visit our website contact page for more ways to get in touch.