Protect Against Product Contamination from Residues or Foreign Material Disrupting Production Throughput with GunJet® Spray Guns
You'll find a GunJet® spray gun ideally suited to your cleaning and rinsing operation in our extensive line. Choose from a wide range of clean-up and wash-down guns for high, medium and low-pressure operation. Dozens of compatible spray tips, materials and accessories are also available. Plus, a full line of extensions, inlet/outlet adapters, swivel connectors and strainers ensure you'll be able to customize one of our spray guns to your exact requirements.
Benefits
- Ergonomically designed handles improve control and reduce operator fatigue
- Smooth-pull triggers enable accurate and consistent flow control
- Textured grips minimise the chance for slippage and accidents
- Leak-free operation
- Spray pattern can be easily adjusted from a solid stream to a 50° hollow cone spray pattern by varying trigger pull
- Optional swivel connector with ring to lock trigger in spraying position
Ideal for:
- Adhesive spraying
- Car wash
- Food processing
- General plant and equipment clean-up
- Lubricating
- Paint spraying
- Spot application of chemicals
