Protect Against Product Contamination from Residues or Foreign Material Disrupting Production Throughput with GunJet® Spray Guns

by Spraying Systems Co.
You'll find a GunJet® spray gun ideally suited to your cleaning and rinsing operation in our extensive line. Choose from a wide range of clean-up and wash-down guns for high, medium and low-pressure operation. Dozens of compatible spray tips, materials and accessories are also available. Plus, a full line of extensions, inlet/outlet adapters, swivel connectors and strainers ensure you'll be able to customize one of our spray guns to your exact requirements.

Benefits

  • Ergonomically designed handles improve control and reduce operator fatigue
  • Smooth-pull triggers enable accurate and consistent flow control
  • Textured grips minimise the chance for slippage and accidents
  • Leak-free operation
  • Spray pattern can be easily adjusted from a solid stream to a 50° hollow cone spray pattern by varying trigger pull
  • Optional swivel connector with ring to lock trigger in spraying position

Ideal for:

  • Adhesive spraying
  • Car wash
  • Food processing
  • General plant and equipment clean-up
  • Lubricating
  • Paint spraying
  • Spot application of chemicals
GunJet spray guns are also available in brass and aluminium which is suited for general plant and equipment clean-up. Spraying Systems Co. information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
GUNJET ® SPRAY GUNS
(33288 Kb)

