Protect Against Product Contamination from Residues or Foreign Material Disrupting Production Throughput with GunJet® Spray Guns

You'll find a GunJet® spray gun ideally suited to your cleaning and rinsing operation in our extensive line. Choose from a wide range of clean-up and wash-down guns for high, medium and low-pressure operation. Dozens of compatible spray tips, materials and accessories are also available. Plus, a full line of extensions, inlet/outlet adapters, swivel connectors and strainers ensure you'll be able to customize one of our spray guns to your exact requirements.

Benefits

Ergonomically designed handles improve control and reduce operator fatigue

Smooth-pull triggers enable accurate and consistent flow control

Textured grips minimise the chance for slippage and accidents

Leak-free operation

Spray pattern can be easily adjusted from a solid stream to a 50° hollow cone spray pattern by varying trigger pull

Optional swivel connector with ring to lock trigger in spraying position

Ideal for:

Adhesive spraying

Car wash

Food processing

General plant and equipment clean-up

Lubricating

Paint spraying

Spot application of chemicals