Lower Energy Costs and Improve Performance with WindJet® Air Products

by Spraying Systems Co.
  • WindJet - Air Knife Package
  • Regenerative Blower Package
  • WindJet - Air Nozzles
logo

image

WindJet Compressed Air Nozzles

If you're using open pipes, pipes with drilled holes or pipes with slits, you could be wasting tens of thousands of dollars annually on compressed air. Using WindJet blow-off nozzles, compressed air nozzles, air amplifiers and air knife products can help reduce operating costs and noise, improve worker safety and provide more precise, repeatable drying and blow-off.

Benefits

  • WindJet air nozzles use 25% to 35% less air than open pipe with perceived noise reductions ranging from 28% to 60%
  • WindJet air amplifiers use 75% to 90% less air than open pipe with noise comparable to air nozzles
  • WindJet low flow air knives use 89% to 92% less air than open pipe with noise comparable to air nozzles

WindJet Air Knife and Blower Packages

Using air knives powered by blower air can result in significant savings – tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. Our WindJet air knife packages are a complete solution, fully customised to your application and consist of unique WindJet air knives, powerful, energy-efficient regenerative blowers and all system accessories.

Benefits

  • A complete solution from a single supplier – eliminates integration problems
  • Energy-efficient air source – eliminates compressed air use
  • Low noise operation
  • Easy installation
  • Low maintenance
Spraying Systems Co. information and contact details

Related Spraying Systems Co. News

Supplier news
Spraying Solutions for wood products available from Spraying Systems
07/05/07 - Spraying Systems has spraying solutions to suit the requirements of wood products manufacturing, including sawmilling operations.
Supplier news
Air knife assemblies
25/05/04 - SPRAYING Systems has released the Windjet air knife assembly. It is aimed at industrial, food manufacturing, and packaging plant applications.

Contact Spraying Systems Co.

address map
7 Sara Grove
Tottenham
VIC 3012
Tel: 1800 622 508
Fax: 03 9315 3223

