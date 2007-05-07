Lower Energy Costs and Improve Performance with WindJet® Air Products
WindJet Compressed Air Nozzles
If you're using open pipes, pipes with drilled holes or pipes with slits, you could be wasting tens of thousands of dollars annually on compressed air. Using WindJet blow-off nozzles, compressed air nozzles, air amplifiers and air knife products can help reduce operating costs and noise, improve worker safety and provide more precise, repeatable drying and blow-off.
Benefits
- WindJet air nozzles use 25% to 35% less air than open pipe with perceived noise reductions ranging from 28% to 60%
- WindJet air amplifiers use 75% to 90% less air than open pipe with noise comparable to air nozzles
- WindJet low flow air knives use 89% to 92% less air than open pipe with noise comparable to air nozzles
WindJet Air Knife and Blower Packages
Using air knives powered by blower air can result in significant savings – tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. Our WindJet air knife packages are a complete solution, fully customised to your application and consist of unique WindJet air knives, powerful, energy-efficient regenerative blowers and all system accessories.
Benefits
- A complete solution from a single supplier – eliminates integration problems
- Energy-efficient air source – eliminates compressed air use
- Low noise operation
- Easy installation
- Low maintenance
