Increase Throughput, Reduce Scrap Rate and Decrease Maintenance Time with AccuCoat® Spray Systems

AccuCoat Pan Spraying Systems has a proven track record of doubling production when coating nuts, almonds or extruded cereals with chocolate when compared to traditional manual chocolate coating equipment. This fully automated spray system provides many additional advantages over other spray control systems including minimising waste and improving product safety.

Benefits

Increased production – up to six times faster than manual ladling and coating

Fully automated spray system enables workers to be re-assigned to other tasks

Automated heated spray system is more hygienic than manual coating

Closed-loop temperature control eliminates overheating and melting problems; provides precise temperature for cooling

Heated Spray System can be equipped with one or two nozzles or expanded to a fully-centralised pan coating system

More than 20 recipes can be pre-programmed to facilitate batch changes

AccuCoat Heated Spray Systems eliminate the problems associated with traditional viscous coating application methods. The automated spray system provides precise temperature control, accurate coating placement and many automated features to eliminate waste and reduce downtime between batches.

Benefits

Precise temperature control from tank to the target – no more waste caused by coatings that are too hot or cold

Coatings are accurately applied to the target with minimal excess or misting

The automatic spray control system self-adjusts adjusts for line speed changes to maximise production time

Multiple batch modes can be pre-set, eliminating manual adjustments and minimising changeover time