Increase Throughput, Reduce Scrap Rate and Decrease Maintenance Time with AccuCoat® Spray Systems
AccuCoat Pan Spraying Systems has a proven track record of doubling production when coating nuts, almonds or extruded cereals with chocolate when compared to traditional manual chocolate coating equipment. This fully automated spray system provides many additional advantages over other spray control systems including minimising waste and improving product safety.
Benefits
- Increased production – up to six times faster than manual ladling and coating
- Fully automated spray system enables workers to be re-assigned to other tasks
- Automated heated spray system is more hygienic than manual coating
- Closed-loop temperature control eliminates overheating and melting problems; provides precise temperature for cooling
- Heated Spray System can be equipped with one or two nozzles or expanded to a fully-centralised pan coating system
- More than 20 recipes can be pre-programmed to facilitate batch changes
AccuCoat Heated Spray Systems eliminate the problems associated with traditional viscous coating application methods. The automated spray system provides precise temperature control, accurate coating placement and many automated features to eliminate waste and reduce downtime between batches.
Benefits
- Precise temperature control from tank to the target – no more waste caused by coatings that are too hot or cold
- Coatings are accurately applied to the target with minimal excess or misting
- The automatic spray control system self-adjusts adjusts for line speed changes to maximise production time
Multiple batch modes can be pre-set, eliminating manual adjustments and minimising changeover timeSpraying Systems Co. information and contact details
