Extend Spray Nozzle Wear Life and Reduce Clogging with SprayDry®
Spray dryer performance is largely dependent on the spray dry nozzles. Partnering with a company with spray dry technology expertise, a proven-track record and an extensive product range ensures a nozzle that delivers the exact performance required for your products. Spraying Systems Co. . is the only manufacturer that meets this criteria.
Benefits of SprayDry nozzles:
- Easily configured to exact specifications
- Drop size control via the nozzle's capacity and pressure to minimise powder waste
- Hand-tight design eliminates the need for special tools and reduces maintenance time
- Maximum free passage reduces clogging
- Anti-bearding design reduces build-up in the nozzle orifice
- Long wear life extends production runs
- Special materials and coatings are available if our standard line of tungsten carbide spray tips doesn’t provide the needed wear resistance
SprayDry spray nozzles are ideal for:
- Food items such as whey, milk, coffee, tea, yeast, cocoa, baking powder, spices and infant formula
- Soaps and detergents
- Dyes and pigments
- Fine chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
Broadest product line available:
- Swirlchamber, core and whirlchamber designs
- Multiple configuration options and hundreds of interchangeable components for each style ensures you will find the drop size required for your operation
All of our SprayDry nozzles produce a uniform, hydraulically atomised hollow cone spray and are designed to:
- Extend wear life
- Reduce maintenance time
- Reduce clogging
Plus, we offer:
- Quick delivery
- Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling
- Drop size testing We have a proven track record of satisfied customers who have:
- Extended nozzle wear life by up to 50%
- Increased production by 20% or more
- Improved bulk density
Spraying Systems Co. information and contact details
Downloads
Contact Spraying Systems Co.
Contact Spraying Systems Co.