Extend Spray Nozzle Wear Life and Reduce Clogging with SprayDry®

Spray dryer performance is largely dependent on the spray dry nozzles. Partnering with a company with spray dry technology expertise, a proven-track record and an extensive product range ensures a nozzle that delivers the exact performance required for your products. Spraying Systems Co. . is the only manufacturer that meets this criteria.

Benefits of SprayDry nozzles:

Easily configured to exact specifications

Drop size control via the nozzle's capacity and pressure to minimise powder waste

Hand-tight design eliminates the need for special tools and reduces maintenance time

Maximum free passage reduces clogging

Anti-bearding design reduces build-up in the nozzle orifice

Long wear life extends production runs

Special materials and coatings are available if our standard line of tungsten carbide spray tips doesn’t provide the needed wear resistance

SprayDry spray nozzles are ideal for:

Food items such as whey, milk, coffee, tea, yeast, cocoa, baking powder, spices and infant formula

Soaps and detergents

Dyes and pigments

Fine chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Broadest product line available:

Swirlchamber, core and whirlchamber designs

Multiple configuration options and hundreds of interchangeable components for each style ensures you will find the drop size required for your operation

All of our SprayDry nozzles produce a uniform, hydraulically atomised hollow cone spray and are designed to:

Extend wear life

Reduce maintenance time

Reduce clogging

Plus, we offer:

Quick delivery

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling

Drop size testing We have a proven track record of satisfied customers who have:

Extended nozzle wear life by up to 50%

Increased production by 20% or more

Improved bulk density



