Extend Spray Nozzle Wear Life and Reduce Clogging with SprayDry®

by Spraying Systems Co.
Spray dryer performance is largely dependent on the spray dry nozzles. Partnering with a company with spray dry technology expertise, a proven-track record and an extensive product range ensures a nozzle that delivers the exact performance required for your products. Spraying Systems Co. . is the only manufacturer that meets this criteria.

Benefits of SprayDry nozzles:

  • Easily configured to exact specifications
  • Drop size control via the nozzle's capacity and pressure to minimise powder waste
  • Hand-tight design eliminates the need for special tools and reduces maintenance time
  • Maximum free passage reduces clogging
  • Anti-bearding design reduces build-up in the nozzle orifice
  • Long wear life extends production runs
  • Special materials and coatings are available if our standard line of tungsten carbide spray tips doesn’t provide the needed wear resistance

SprayDry spray nozzles are ideal for:

  • Food items such as whey, milk, coffee, tea, yeast, cocoa, baking powder, spices and infant formula
  • Soaps and detergents
  • Dyes and pigments
  • Fine chemicals
  • Pharmaceuticals

Broadest product line available:

  • Swirlchamber, core and whirlchamber designs
  • Multiple configuration options and hundreds of interchangeable components for each style ensures you will find the drop size required for your operation

All of our SprayDry nozzles produce a uniform, hydraulically atomised hollow cone spray and are designed to:

  • Extend wear life
  • Reduce maintenance time
  • Reduce clogging

Plus, we offer:

  • Quick delivery
  • Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling
  • Drop size testing We have a proven track record of satisfied customers who have:
  • Extended nozzle wear life by up to 50%
  • Increased production by 20% or more
  • Improved bulk density


Spraying Systems Co. information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
SPRAYDRY® NOZZLES
(2767 Kb)
 PDF
SV SprayDry® Nozzle Maintenance and Assembly Guide
(646 Kb)
 PDF
Pet Food Manufacturer Saves US$8,000 per Month Using Longer-Lasting SprayDry® Nozzles
(485 Kb)

