Experience Consistent Misting with the Energy-Efficient MiniFogger® III

Processors that are looking to improve product quality, increase efficiency and reduce compressed air use in their humidification operations could benefit from using the MiniFogger® III from Spraying Systems Co.®

The compact and lightweight humidification unit is suitable for installation on walls, ceilings and in corners as you have the option of using one to four nozzles at a time. The unit is ideal for use in the dairy, bakery and meat processing industries as well as other food related industries.

The unit emits an ultra-fine mist that does not leave floors or surrounding areas wet, preventing possible OH&S risks. The unit produces very small drops in the 6.7-12 micron range for fast evaporation.

The design of the user friendly unit allows for automatic spray alignment of the nozzles. The body, retainer caps and tank are made of corrosion resistant, glass-filled polypropylene, while other parts are made from stainless steel and Viton®. The flat spray setups are available in a choice of stainless steel and Teflon with flow rates ranging from 0.9 to 4.6 litres per hour. The materials used offer good chemical resistance which makes the humidification unit suitable for use with deionized water.

The benefits of using the reliable MiniFogger III for humidification operations include consistent misting, automatic spray alignment of the spray nozzles and overall energy efficient operation. In addition, the unit is easy to maintain and at 207g and 115mm tall, it fits easily in the palm of your hand.