Effectively Prevent and Suppress Dust with AutoJet® Dust Control Systems

The key to dust management is identifying and understanding the most effective method of minimising the dust problem. Applying efficient dust suppression, prevention and control methods are the most effective solutions.

Whether you’re involved in longwall mining, coal shearing, crushing or conveying, stockpiling or stacking; Spraying Systems Co has the spray equipment solutions to stop dust at the source. Our engineers have decades of experience in supplying systems and spray nozzles to companies within the mining industry.

A common assumption among many mine sites is that as long as water is spraying out of nozzles, they are functioning correctly. Spray nozzles are designed to be long-lasting with trouble-free performance. However, nozzles can wear after time. Having a skilled engineer come in and inspect the quality of your nozzles regularly ensures that your operations run smoothly.

Maintaining nozzle quality is not only critical for efficient and effective dust control, but also for the health and wellbeing of your employees. Inhalation of airborne dust may cause temporary or permanent illness.

Regular mine site inspections are an essential part of proper onsite maintenance. Electing to have a site audit conducted by one of our engineers can help avoid these issues. Our engineers have an improved understanding of nozzle technology and their applications which allows for a thorough and accurate inspection.

Key Mine Site Dust Control Applications