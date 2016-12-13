Thermaltronics soldering irons available with Soanar

Soanar have just secured access to the full range of Thermaltronics soldering irons (based on CHT- Curie Heat Technology) and accessories.

With today’s delicate and complex electronic assemblies, temperature accuracy is a consistent challenge. Component density, lead size and thermally sensitive components all combine to increase process control demands, criteria which many systems fail to meet.

Thermaltronics’ CHT responds to the thermal demands of each solder joint by adjusting the power instantaneously, thereby meeting the exact requirements of the substrate component and solder material. In addition, the Thermaltronics soldering hand-piece instantly heats and cools upon removing and replacing from its holder. Effectively this has a high thermal performance and recovery.

The Product range includes both 13.56 MHz Power Supplies and those which operate at 450KHz. All Thermaltronics products are produced in accordance with ISO 9000 & ISO 14000 standards and meet either TUV, GS, CE or NRTL safety requirements. Strict quality control procedures are in place and product warranties are among the best in the industry.

