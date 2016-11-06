Search
Test & Measurement, Tools and Service Aids

by Soanar Australia
1300 365 551

image

Soanar is Australia's leading supplier of Test and Measurement, Tools and Service Aids.

We are able to provide your business the right solution for your needs with our expertise gained over many years. You’ll find we have an extensive range of competitively priced products from brand leaders and homogeneous lines too.

IN STOCK. FAST DESPATCH. CALL NOW

Our range is includes:

HAND TOOLS

  • Cable Strippers/Crimpers
  • Drilling Tools
  • Pliers and Cutters
  • Screwdrivers and Tool Sets

TEST & MEASUREMENT

  • Clamp meters
  • Data Loggers
  • Environmental Meters
  • Inspection Camera
  • Multi Meters
  • Oscilloscopes
  • Thermometers
  • Voltage Meters

WORK BENCH TOOLS

  • Inspection Aids
  • Soldering stations
  • Utility Tools
  • Torches and Spotlights

SERVICE AIDS

  • Aerosols
  • Anti-Static Equipment
  • Bonding, Glue and Tapes
  • Cleaners
  • Desolder & Solder

Looking for the right Test, Measurement, Tools or Service Aids for your needs? Contact us today.

Supplier news
Keysight U1600 Series 40MHz handheld digital oscilloscopes
06/11/16 - Soanar Australia introduces a 40MHz scope meter in the Keysight U1600 Series, featuring a 6000-count display function and a large 4.5-inch colour display.
Supplier news
Keysight U1600 Series digital oscilloscopes with built-in DMM and data logger
02/11/16 - Soanar Australia introduces Keysight U1600 Series handheld digital oscilloscopes with a built-in true RMS digital multimeter and a real-time data logger.

320 Victoria Road
Rydalmere
NSW 2116
Tel: 1300 365 551
Fax: 02 8832 3169
16-18 Fisher Crescent
Mt. Wellington
Auckland 1060
Tel: 0508 765 956

