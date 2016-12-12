Soanar begin distributing Mean Well’s HLG-600H series 600W

Soanar have now received certification to begin distributing Mean Well’s HLG-600H series 600W model of LED power supply adding it to their current HLG range which is now available in the following power levels:

40W 60W 80W 100W 120W 150W 185W 240W 320W 600W

This HLG-600H is a 600W AC/DC LED driver featuring the dual mode constant voltage and constant current output. It operates from 90 ～305VAC with voltage ranging between 12V and 54V. Thanks to the high efficiency (up to 96%), with the fan-less design, the entire series is able to operate for -40°C ～+90°C case temperature under free air convection. The design of the metal housing with IP67/IP65 ingress protection allows this model to fit both indoor and outdoor applications. It is also equipped with various function options, such as dimming, providing the optimal design flexibility for an LED lighting system making it suitable for the following applications:

LED high-bay lighting

Parking space lighting

LED fishing lamp

LED greenhouse lighting

Type HL for use in Class 1 Division 2 hazardous (Classified) locations

The product comes with the following approvals UL / PSE / ENEC / CB / CE and Australian Approved and an industry leading 7 year warranty. It comes supplied with 1.8m flexible cord and plug included.

More information:

SOANAR Australia

1300 365 551

cs@soanar.com

SOANAR New Zealand0508 765 956

cs@soanar.com