Powertech Monocrystalline Solar Panels

Powertech’s new range of high performance monocrystalline solar panels are much smaller, thinner, efficient and affordable than the previous model range.

The manufacturing process for this range uses 36 pieces of 156x156mm A-grade solar cells cut into defined sizes with 4 grid lines, providing excellent performance under low light environments.

Incorporating a durable anodised aluminium frame and 3.2mm low iron tempered anti-reflective glass each panel is designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions. With a hydrophobic effect to resist dirt and dust there is improved light absorption thereby preventing any needless power loss.

The junction box and bypass diodes stops the panel from overheating and suffering from the “hot spot effect”.

The entire range is easier to install with minimal ongoing maintenance and compatible with industry standard inverters and mounting systems.

The range is available in 7 sizes. Size range specification available in the image section

The panels are covered by a 25 year limited warranty covering the panels for defects in construction and manufacturing for a period of 5 years, and that the electrical output will remain above 80% of its original rated output for a period of 25 years