Search
Home > Electronic Components > Electrical Components > Soanar Australia > Powertech Monocrystalline Solar Panels

Powertech Monocrystalline Solar Panels

by Soanar Australia
Visit Website
Powertech
Powertech
  • Powertech
  • Available in 7 sizes
  • 5W_ZM9053.
  • 10W_ZM9054
  • 20W_ZM9055
  • 40W_ZM9056
  • 80W_ZM9057
  • 120W_ZM9058
  • 150W_ZM9059
logo
1300 365 551

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Powertech’s new range of high performance monocrystalline solar panels are much smaller, thinner, efficient and affordable than the previous model range.

The manufacturing process for this range uses 36 pieces of 156x156mm A-grade solar cells cut into defined sizes with 4 grid lines, providing excellent performance under low light environments.
Incorporating a durable anodised aluminium frame and 3.2mm low iron tempered anti-reflective glass each panel is designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions. With a hydrophobic effect to resist dirt and dust there is improved light absorption thereby preventing any needless power loss.

The junction box and bypass diodes stops the panel from overheating and suffering from the “hot spot effect”.

The entire range is easier to install with minimal ongoing maintenance and compatible with industry standard inverters and mounting systems.

The range is available in 7 sizes. Size range specification available in the image section

The panels are covered by a 25 year limited warranty covering the panels for defects in construction and manufacturing for a period of 5 years, and that the electrical output will remain above 80% of its original rated output for a period of 25 years

Soanar Australia information and contact details

Contact Soanar Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
320 Victoria Road
Rydalmere
NSW 2116
Tel: 1300 365 551
Fax: 02 8832 3169
16-18 Fisher Crescent
Mt. Wellington
Auckland 1060
Tel: 0508 765 956

Contact Soanar Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Solar Panels | Solar Panel Systems | Solar Energy | Solar Modules | Solar Panel Controllers | Solar Power | Solar Power Energy | Solar Products | Solar Technology