New Mean Well LRS series enclosed type power supplies replacing RS series

Soanar Australia offers the latest LRS series power supplies from Mean Well as a replacement for the superseded RS series. Mean Well's latest LRS-35, LRS-50, LRS-75, LRS-100 and LRS-150 models (from 35W to 150W) are now available from Soanar.

Designed as single-output enclosed type power supplies with a 30mm low profile design, the LRS series delivers better performance compared to its predecessor RS series – in a smaller package and at a more economical price.

Key features of Mean Well LRS series power supplies include an extremely low no-load power consumption of just <0.2W to 0.75W; low profile (1U) design; operating altitude up to 5000m; high 91% efficiency with free-air convection cooling; 5G anti-vibration capability; ability to withstand 300VAC surge input for 5 seconds; and a 3-year warranty.

Being UL/CUL/TUV/CCC/CB/CE certified, the LRS series power supplies meet the requirements of various safety standards (including IEC/EN/UL60950-1, IEC/EN61558-1, IEC/EN61558-2-16, IEC/EN60335-1 and GB4943).

Mean Well LRS series power supplies can be used in a broad range of applications, extending beyond the traditional area of industry. These power supplies suit industrial automation machinery and control systems, mechanical and electrical equipment, instruments or apparatus through to household appliances.