Electromechanical & Networking

Soanar can provide your business with a comprehensive range of racks, enclosures, relays, switches and test and tool products. Our globally sourced product range includes industry leading and competitively priced brands. Customised products are also available where volume criteria are met.
Our range is centred around:
- Buzzers
- Fans and Accessories
- Heatsinks
- LED Panel Meters
- Relays
- Pushbutton
- Rocker and Micro
- Security
- Slide and Rotary
- Special Application
- Toggle
- Ethernet Switches / PHYs
- IEEE 802.11b/g compliant
- Serial to Ethernet
- Serial to WLAN
- LAN Gateway
Looking for the right display solution for your integrated project's needs?
