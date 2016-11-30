Search
Electromechanical & Networking

by Soanar Australia
  • SK0995 _Components and Switches
  • SP0656 Push Button Switch
  • SP0755_Metal Momentary Switch
  • SY4090_Relay_Soanar
  • YN8047_Gigabit POE Injector
  • YN8071_5 Port Power-Over-Ethernet (POE)
  • YN8078_8 Port N-Way Gigabit Switch
Soanar can provide your business with a comprehensive range of racks, enclosures, relays, switches and test and tool products. Our globally sourced product range includes industry leading and competitively priced brands. Customised products are also available where volume criteria are met.

IN STOCK. FAST DESPATCH. CALL NOW

Our range is centred around:

ELECTROMECH

  • Buzzers
  • Fans and Accessories
  • Heatsinks
  • LED Panel Meters
  • Relays

SWITCHES

  • Pushbutton
  • Rocker and Micro
  • Security
  • Slide and Rotary
  • Special Application
  • Toggle

WLAN & ETHERNET

  • Ethernet Switches / PHYs
  • IEEE 802.11b/g compliant
  • Serial to Ethernet
  • Serial to WLAN
  • LAN Gateway

Looking for the right display solution for your integrated project’s needs? Contact us today.

Related Soanar Australia News

Supplier news
Soanar adds Mean Well’s 600W model to HLG power supply range
30/11/16 - Soanar Australia announces the availability of Mean Well’s HLG-600H series 600W LED power supplies featuring dual mode constant voltage and current output.

Contact Soanar Australia

320 Victoria Road
Rydalmere
NSW 2116
Tel: 1300 365 551
Fax: 02 8832 3169
16-18 Fisher Crescent
Mt. Wellington
Auckland 1060
Tel: 0508 765 956

