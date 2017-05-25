SMC’s electric actuators for diverse industry applications

LEF series electrical actuators with recirculating ball bearing guide for all transfer applications (in both belt or screw types)

SMC Pneumatics (Australia) offers a comprehensive range of electrical actuators, motors and controllers that combine the best of pneumatics and electronics to provide solutions for numerous applications. These products range from miniature and carriage actuators to compact slides, grippers, cylinders and controllers.

Solutions for three tiers

SMC has organised its assortment of electrical actuators and controllers into three tiers that represent typical user requirements and based on easy operation, absolute effectiveness and flexibility.

The tiers and levels of flexibility are all based on the customer’s unique needs.

Customers whose operating conditions rarely change and who prefer quick start-up times to high flexibility can select SMC’s standard assortment actuators with pre-set actuator parameters.

For more complex applications that demand a higher level of functionality, SMC’s progressive programmable drivers offer interface options ranging from the latest network protocols such as EtherCAT right through to High Speed Pulse or parallel IO wiring with functional capabilities extending from basic positioning and torque to motion control.

Finally, AC servomotor amplifiers (series LECS) provide the highest level of precision in terms of position, speed and force control. The AC servomotor power amplifier LECY was developed for machines and systems with quick and high-precision axis motion. It is equipped with an STO function (Safe Torque-Off), which prevents the drive from starting up unexpectedly. Such safety functions are becoming increasingly more important for machine manufacturers with regard to EN ISO13849 machine safety guidelines.

The LE range

SMC's LE series is available in a large number of different components. Each of the series (over a dozen in total) contains numerous products with various sizes and specifications as well as additional equipment options. These include, for instance, an integrated motor brake and cleanroom-suitable versions.

SMC’s product range has evolved over time and covers the needs of most industrial applications.

