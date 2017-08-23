Japanese pneumatic control drives SMC bus doors

SMC manufactures about 80 per cent of all double bus doors seen on route buses in Australia

SMC Pneumatics (Australia) has found a niche market for their quality Japanese pneumatic control systems with their use in bus doors.

Darryl Wilson, OEM Sales Manager for SMC Bus Doors explains that the division was set up about 25 years ago when the company saw an opportunity for their pneumatic control equipment in bus door systems. An importer of bus doors till then, SMC Australia decided to take bus door manufacturing in-house to offer their customers greater flexibility, quicker turnaround and an improved product.

SMC Australia is a market leader in bus door systems (and the only bus door manufacturer in Australia), manufacturing them at their production facility in Castle Hill, NSW. The company manufactures about 80 per cent of all double bus doors seen on route buses in Australia.

A global leader in pneumatics and automation, SMC is headquartered in Japan and has operations in over 80 countries around the world. With strict quality control and a Kaizen philosophy in place, the in-house manufacturing standards and product integrity are consistently maintained across their operations worldwide. Offering a range of over 12,000 components with 700,000 variants, SMC dominates the market in industry as well as bus doors.

SMC is committed to local manufacturing, with the bus door division in Australia employing 20 fully dedicated people including four full-time engineers who assist with the design and development of new systems. One of the main advantages of in-house manufacturing is that SMC has the opportunity to continuously improve and manage the quality of the product.

According to Darryl, customers rely on SMC for doors that are reliable and easy to install and maintain. SMC offers flexible designs for automotive bodybuilders, as well as superior customer service and support to bus operators.

SMC will be exhibiting their bus doors at the Australasia Bus and Coach Expo, being held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. Visit them at Stand 23-24 from 24 – 27 September 2017.