The South Australian Potato Company partners with SMC to bring Field to Fork all whilst saving energy

Glorious spuds, the perfect accompaniment to any meal. As a staple food item the world over, potatoes play a key role in the world’s food supply. This humble starch is the world’s fourth-largest food crop and was first introduced in the second half of the 16th Century by the Spanish.

Fast-forward to 2018 and The South Australian Potato Company, founded by the Raschella family has been supplying perfect potatoes for every recipe, every occasion and every season for more than 20 years. “Despite the bad wrap that potatoes sometimes get, they are virtually fat free and have 40% less carbohydrates than cooked pasta or rice. Potatoes are also gluten and cholesterol free and contain more fiber than five bananas,” says Jay Dawson, Maintenance Manager for the company.

The South Australian Potato Company is an independently-run business situated in Mount Barker, South Australia. The team comprises of more than 100 passionate employees who help to grow, pack and market over 60, 000 tons of fresh potatoes for consumption each year. “Exclusive to the South Australian Potato Company, and what’s made us famous, is the Kestrel Potato which is instantly recognizable by its smooth white skin and unique purple spots. The purple skin markings are formed naturally by antioxidants called anthocyanin, the flavonoid also found in other superfoods such as blueberries” comments Jay.

SMC delivered on more than just the initial project scope

Of course, dealing with more than 60, 000 tons of potatoes annually requires quality automation by reliable suppliers to ensure always-on productivity and extreme care with this wholesome produce. When looking to kit out its factory which does everything from washing and sorting to weighing and packaging potatoes, The South Australian Potato Company looked to SMC as its preferred supplier.

Jay says: “In selecting the perfect automation partner we look to deciding factors such as an excellent, broad product range, superior technical expertise, a factory maintenance plan, a reputable brand that aligns with ours and a company that is innovative and keeps up with the trends,”

“Cost is also a big driver for us. In both the good and bad times, we enjoy steady, competitive pricing and great value. We want to build relationships with our suppliers and as such, SMC fitted the bill to the tee!”

Saul Weste, an SMC Area Sales Manager in South Australia says that this project’s objectives were so much more than just ‘kitting out The South Australian Potato Company’s machinery’ with the team looking to help drive down costs and improve efficiencies. “Priding ourselves on building great relationships with our customers, we were on-hand to help The South Australian Potato Company and we wanted to go above and beyond to deliver. The state-of-the-art machinery contains an automated air processor with electronic solenoid valves controlled by a PLC; here, digital flow switches were included.”

According to Jay Dawson, “this project saw a big focus on energy saving and a mandate to minimize air leaks to help save on money and energy. “In conducting an air leak audit, the maintenance team at The South Australian Potato Company tested the cubic feet of air used and wasted.”

A whopping improvement on leaks

“When using a sonic tester to find and measure the leaks, we realized that leaks were costing the company about $95 of energy per normal operating day (cubic feet study)” says Jay.

Based on the findings, SMC supplied a range of products for everyday use such as air cylinders and solenoid valves as well as our more advanced energy saving products such as digital pressure switches which forms part of the process control systems. “Thanks to the upgrades and replacement of components, The South Australian Potato Company saw a major improvement on leaks!This translates to a saving of approximately $ 24 000 per annum.”

Saul explains that SMC’s mandate is to provide savings for its customers and that the team is working closely to ensure that the right products are selected for the application to minimize energy use. SMC provides advice to customers on best practice when replacing old parts or starting out on new projects. “We strive to work closely with our customers to help them realize savings and achieve a competitive advantage. The South Australian Potato Company is a valued customer and we have worked hard to ensure that they truly experience the benefits of partnering with SMC”.

Jay concludes, saying: “We have a reputable, reliable partner in SMC. We always feel supported and valued, and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship with SMC.”

