SMC’s Latest Compact Cylinders- Ideal for OEM’s

SMC’s latest compact cylinders, the JMGP guide cylinder and the compact JCQ Series, have been designed with weight and space savings in mind. Both help to reduce machine sizes and costs, and deliver increased efficiency due to their lightweight nature which could enhance cycle time.

The JMGP is a guide cylinder, featuring a dual rod, which has been designed for a variety of applications including pushing, clamping and lifting where there are space and weight restrictions in a transport line or for robotic manipulation and handling. The compact JCQ is ideal for similar applications where a short cylinder is required, but without the lifting capability.

With space being at a premium in many manufacturing plants, the need to produce smaller, more efficient machinery is growing. These two new models achieve just that, as they are both smaller than similar cylinders on the market. Being lighter in weight, they also achieve improved cycle times and help to deliver higher output.

The ability to directly mount auto switches reduces overall labour costs and, the fact they do not protrude beyond the body of either cylinder, helps minimise the risk of interference with other machine parts. In addition, the option of four piping directions and three mounting surfaces on the JMGP model makes it extremely versatile.

For more information on the JMGP and JCQ visit www.smcworld.com