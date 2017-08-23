Search
Home > Pneumatics and Hydraulics > SMC Australia New Zealand > SMC’s highly adaptable blue silicone rubber vacuum pad

SMC’s highly adaptable blue silicone rubber vacuum pad

by SMC Australia New Zealand
ZP3P from SMC
ZP3P from SMC
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

SMC’s highly adaptable blue silicone rubber vacuum pad

The latest vacuum pad from SMC is the ZP3P - designed to offer optimum absorbing performance and efficient handling. It features a blue coloured, silicone rubber pad that prevents wrinkles and is compliant with the FDA regulations. What’s more, the bright blue colour makes it easy to spot during contamination inspections, making it ideal for the food and medical sectors.

SMC has extended its range of vacuum pads with the ZP3P that stands out from the crowd due to its enhanced design for stable adsorption and handling.

ZP3P Ideal Features

The ZP3P features a thin and soft pad skirt, with reduced leakage and a strong grip, so that it’s ideal for working with thin workpieces that deform during adsorption.

Furthermore, the flat shape of the vacuum pad with a central stopper creates a surface that does not damage or deface the product and prevents wrinkles on thin materials such as vinyl and film.

SMC has extended its silicone rubber vacuum pad range with the ZP3P, which has been designed with precision in mind. Highly adaptable, it can work with the trickiest of workpieces that are uneven, soft, variable or ultra-thin, such as film-wrapped products, without leaving traces of any wrinkles.

A wide range of uses

The pad design of the ZP3P is suitable for a wide range of applications such as film packaging, palletizing, printing and labelling. There are seven different types of adapters for customers to choose from and the option of a buffer.

SMC Australia New Zealand information and contact details

Related SMC Australia New Zealand News

Supplier news
Japanese pneumatic control drives SMC bus doors
23/08/17 - SMC Pneumatics (Australia) has found a niche market for their quality Japanese pneumatic control systems with their use in bus doors.
Supplier news
SMC’s electric actuators for diverse industry applications
25/05/17 - SMC Pneumatics (Australia) offers a comprehensive range of electrical actuators, motors and controllers.
Supplier news
Aussie loads -- covered at the push of a button
22/02/06 - TRANSPORTING loads by truck in Australia is becoming safer for the environment and workers, thanks to a clever and secure automated tarpaulin system developed by an ex-truck mechanic in Sydney's outer
Supplier news
Flexible five-port solenoid valve
20/02/06 - SMC Pneumatics has introduced the SV2000 five-port solenoid valve into Australia.
Supplier news
New series of electro-pneumatic positioners
07/02/06 - DESIGNED by SMC Pneumatics, the new IP8000 series of electro-pneumatic positioner, which operates on a 4-20mA electrical signal, is enabled with an instrument quality air supply between 0.14MPa and 0.7MPa.
View all SMC Australia New Zealand news

Contact SMC Australia New Zealand

(Head office) Update these details
address map
14 - 18 Hudson Ave
Castle Hill
NSW 2154
Tel: 1800 763 862

Contact SMC Australia New Zealand

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Actuators | Flow Measurement Equipment | Materials Handling Equipment | Actuators And Positioners | Air Preparation | Coating And Finishing | Compressed Air | Compressed Air Systems | Conventional Valves | Cylinders | dehumidification | Electric Actuators | Electro Pneumatic Positioners |
View All