SMC’s first smart actuation sensor with continuous feedback

SMC Australia New Zealand announces the release of D-MP, the first sensor in their product portfolio to detect the stroke position of air cylinders at all times with continuous feedback. Offering the assurance of consistent and continuous accuracy and control, the D-MP is available in three types of outputs: analogue signal, IO-Link process data or flexible switching point.

The launch of the D-MP smart actuation sensor highlights SMC’s commitment to optimising operating efficiencies for their customers.

The analogue output of the actuator position has a voltage output range of 0 to 10 V and a current output of 4 to 20 mA, with all three outputs benefiting from four measurement modes within a range of 0mm to 200mm.

Key features of SMC’s D-MP smart actuation sensors include multiple auto-switches replaceable by one actuator position sensor, reducing the number of components needed; IO-Link compatibility giving operators access to detailed data and flagging any issues with an internal error warning; plug & play design delivering further cost and labour efficiencies with less hardware required and a reduced risk of programming errors; and switching point offering normal and reversed outputs and four measurement modes – single point, auto switch, window and 2-point – with an ON/OFF position function, allowing multiple switching points to be defined in the smallest of spaces.

With this level of functionality and control, the D-MP is suitable for a wide range of applications such as measuring various parameters including length and width discrimination or screw-in depth of machined holes.

SMC’s D-MP smart actuation sensors are IP67 certified and can withstand hazardous environments.