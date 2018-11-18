SMC’s air dryers for factory environments

I would like to enquire about SMC Australia New Zealand

SMC Australia New Zealand offers a complete range of pneumatic and automation solutions for every need and application.

SMC understands the importance of dry air in factory environments and recognises the havoc that moisture can cause in production processes. SMC’s range of refrigerated air dryers offers a cost-effective means of providing air with pressure dew points of 37°F to 50°F (3°C to 10°C), meeting the requirements of ISO 8573-1 moisture classes 4 to 6.

SMC’s refrigerated air dryers feature compact construction, quiet operation, stainless steel heat exchangers, Montreal Protocol-compliant refrigerants and low pressure drops.

SMC offers air dryer models designed to meet various regional requirements in standard inlet temperature as well as high inlet temperature designs. Accessories and servicing of dryers are available too.

Key features include choice of sizes (IDF series); applicable for high-temperature environments; ambient temperature - max 45℃; inlet air temperature - max 65℃; and increased air flow capacity.

SMC also offers membrane dryers designed for convenient point-of-use drying without the need for electrical power. Membrane dryers utilise hollow fibre membranes to remove water vapour from compressed air.

Permeable to water vapour but not air, the IDG series can achieve pressure dew points as low as -44°F (-42°C) and ISO 8573-1 moisture classes from 2 to 6.

The IDG series membrane air dryers have no moving parts, vibration, or heat discharge; contribute only a small amount of purge air to their operating environment; and are available as single units or conveniently assembled with necessary pre-filtration and optional pressure regulation.