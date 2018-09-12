SMC makes a name for itself in the food industry

I would like to enquire about SMC Australia New Zealand

It’s no secret that SMC has made a name for itself in the country’s food industry. As the world leaders in automation, there is no challenge that SMC cannot tackle and thanks to its global footprint, the company keeps up to date with the latest worldwide trends in the food and packaging industries.

SMC is also familiar with the strict regulations that govern your daily production, together with the increased demand for high-speed manufacturing while not forgetting the necessity of addressing energy costs.

The company understands that you need to live up to stringent standards and high demands, and as such SMC offers a range of solutions to ensure 24.7 operation and makes use of hygienic-design washable components, corrosion-resistant materials and special seals and lubricants.

From grippers and vacuum to valves, tubing, chillers, ionizers, stainless steel fittings and cylinders, dryers and so much more, SMC has an extensive range designed to match every requirement.

A recent success story – 93% improvement on leaks

SMC lets their customers do the talking when it comes to true success stories. Recently, the company helped South Australian Potato Company save on costs and improve their efficiency.

Dealing with more than 60, 000 tons of potatoes annually requires quality automation by reliable suppliers to ensure always-on productivity and extreme care with this wholesome produce. When looking to kit out its new, cutting-edge machinery from Denmark designed to weigh and package potatoes, SA Potato looked to SMC as its preferred supplier.

In selecting the perfect automation partner SA Potato look to deciding factors such as an excellent, broad product range, superior technical expertise, a factory maintenance plan, a reputable brand that aligns with ours and a company that is innovative and keeps up with the trends.

Cost was also a big driver because in both the good and bad times, the company enjoys steady, competitive pricing and great value.

When meeting with the maintenance team at SA Potato, SMC used a sonic tester to find and measure the leaks, they realised that leaks were costing the company about $130 in energy per day (cubic feet study). Based on the findings, SMC supplied a range of products for everyday use such as air cylinders and solenoid valves as well as our more advanced energy saving products such as digital pressure gauges that are used as process control systems.

Thanks to the upgrades and replacement of components such as inadequate seals on cylinders, SA Potato saw a 93% improvement on leaks!

Keep it clean, New Zealand

As part of SMC’s campaign for FTPT 2018, SMC will be promoting its hygienic range, no matter how hygienic the standards or how harsh the washdown environment, SMC offers a comprehensive range of product designed with the food and packaging industries in mind.

SMC's hygienic design cylinders, series HY, offers significantly improved water resistance by adopting a new lubricating construction. The cylinder's flat configuration allows the surface to be wiped off easily.

Don’t forget that SMC will also be running a seminar on ‘Industry 4.0 – Let’s get practical’ at FTPT. Diarise the date:

Industry 4.0 – Let’s get practical by Jozef Ceh:

Date: 20 September 2018

Time: 10:00

Venue: Business Growth Hub Seminar Room, ABS Showgrounds in Auckland.

About SMC: Founded almost 60 years ago, SMC operates in 83 countries, employing 19,000 people across the globe. It has an R&D engineering team of 1,450 and an 8,200-strong sales force, who are experts in their field and enjoy a close working relationship with SMC’s customers. To deliver automation solutions for its diverse customer base, SMC offers more than 12,000 basic products with over 700,000 variations. SMC is the world’s leading pneumatics provider and has been voted for three consecutive years as one of the most innovative global companies by leading business magazine, Forbes and is listed in the FORBES Global 2000 as one of the world’s largest public companies.

