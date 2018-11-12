Saving energy with SMC’s VMG blow guns and nozzles

I would like to enquire about SMC Australia New Zealand

Approximately 70 per cent of the compressed air generated goes into air blow applications. By increasing your energy efficiency, you can improve your bottom line and also boost your competitiveness in the market.

SMC Australia New Zealand has been fully committed to energy saving activities addressed at reducing your energy bills while improving your green footprint. By conducting energy saving audits and working towards green procurement, SMC has been helping their customers save energy.

SMC’s VMG blow gun series and nozzles

SMC’s blow guns featuring energy saving nozzles offer up to 20 per cent reduction in power consumption (when combined with an S coupler and coil tube). It can achieve equivalent performance at lower pressures, resulting in less air consumption.

When the blow gun is paired with SMC’s KNH series high efficiency nozzle, customers can enjoy maximum efficiency thanks to a more focused blowing impact. There is a wide range to choose from and the air blow thrust can be improved by 10 per cent.

SMC offers various nozzles including male thread, high efficiency, low noise with male thread, and extension nozzles.

Energy saving tips from SMC: