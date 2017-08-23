LEY Step Motors and Servo Motors from SMC

Precision control is the name of the game in automation. Customers are increasingly moving from manual to automated systems which can provide faster, more accurate and more hygienic ways of getting things done.

This increasing trend is especially visible in the food industry where tasks can be completed faster and safer and within the hygienic requirements of the industry.

The SMC range of Electric Actuators offer speed control and positioning to a maximum of 64 points. Various products in this range ensure customers have access to either positioning or pushing control with the possibility of holding the rod to push the workpiece and auto mountable switching.

Stroke lengths of up to 500 mm is possible with the LEY Step Motors and Servo Motors of and the three types of mounting brackets provide maximum flexibility in terms of mounting position. Position repeatability of +/- 0.02mm or less can be achieved and the LEY Step Motor comes in dust and drip proof IP65 rating.

The rod type series can handle a horizontal work load of 80kg and a vertical load of 72kg in three mounting positions with foot, rod flange, head flange and double clevis brackets available.

Products are available in in-line type motor and guide rod type with combinations of these as a further option.

An LEY AC Servo Motor option is also available offering customers a high motor output of 100, 200 or 400W with improved high speed transfer ability. Higher acceleration compatible to 5000mm/S² offers customers increased accuracy and speed. The unit comes fitted with an internal absolute encoder. The driver uses pulse signals to allow positioning at any position with speed and position monitored by a PLC. There is a motorless specification as an additional option on this product. The unit is IP65 rated offering a perfect fit for the food industry.

SMC offers service back up and local manufacturing to ensure customers receive quick turnaround times and more availability. The SMC sales team can assist customers with the selecting the correct product to match the customer application, while special engineering designs and product modifications can be done effortlessly through the engineering department, also based locally.

SMC has offices in 81 countries and twelve offices in the ANZ region alone, with four of these being specifically in New Zealand. SMC has a manufacturing facility in Auckland which offers customers greater flexibility in terms of customization and shorter lead times for delivery.