Search
Home > Pneumatics and Hydraulics > SMC Australia New Zealand > EX600 Serial Interface Unit from SMC

EX600 Serial Interface Unit from SMC

by SMC Australia New Zealand
EX600 fieldbus system from SMC
EX600 fieldbus system from SMC
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

SMC’s EX600 serial interface unit pioneers the way in terms of superior benefits for complex control systems.

Best-known for its flexibility and compatibility with a range of manifolds, SMC’s modular EX600 serial interface offers a full suite of diagnostics and programmable parameters to meet even the most stringent of requirements.

Committed to delivering on customer demand, SMC has invested in a large stock holding and quick turnaround times on the EX600 series, thanks to its robust global supply network. Customers in the food industry cannot afford any downtime or unavailability of parts, and therefore SMC guarantees rapid delivery total customer satisfaction.

Answering to the call of modern manufacturing, recent design enhancements to the EX600 series has allowed for great success in terms of robotic applications, where the speed of communication is essential. Included in its broad range of benefits, a new QuickConnect™ function has also been introduced. This enables the machinery to power up efficiently and to join the EtherNet/IP™ network.

The EX600 is available digital input, digital output and analogue input unit options, and available protocols include PROFIBUS-DP®, DeviceNet™, CC-Link, Ethernet I/P™ and EtherCAT®.

Allowing for ease of maintenance and reduced labour time, the EX600 offers reduced wiring and self-diagnosis functions. The EX600 is perfectly paired with SMC’s SY series of valve manifolds which is today one of SMC’s top-sellers. It is guaranteed to out-live your machine, achieving up to 200 million cycles when using a metal seal version!

Customers can expect same day dispatch or next day delivery from Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Auckland and a general overall delivery guideline of 48 hours on the EX600 Serial Fieldbus System. 

SMC Australia New Zealand information and contact details

Related SMC Australia New Zealand News

Supplier news
Japanese pneumatic control drives SMC bus doors
23/08/17 - SMC Pneumatics (Australia) has found a niche market for their quality Japanese pneumatic control systems with their use in bus doors.
Supplier news
SMC’s electric actuators for diverse industry applications
25/05/17 - SMC Pneumatics (Australia) offers a comprehensive range of electrical actuators, motors and controllers.
Supplier news
Aussie loads -- covered at the push of a button
22/02/06 - TRANSPORTING loads by truck in Australia is becoming safer for the environment and workers, thanks to a clever and secure automated tarpaulin system developed by an ex-truck mechanic in Sydney's outer
Supplier news
Flexible five-port solenoid valve
20/02/06 - SMC Pneumatics has introduced the SV2000 five-port solenoid valve into Australia.
Supplier news
New series of electro-pneumatic positioners
07/02/06 - DESIGNED by SMC Pneumatics, the new IP8000 series of electro-pneumatic positioner, which operates on a 4-20mA electrical signal, is enabled with an instrument quality air supply between 0.14MPa and 0.7MPa.
View all SMC Australia New Zealand news

Contact SMC Australia New Zealand

(Head office) Update these details
address map
14 - 18 Hudson Ave
Castle Hill
NSW 2154
Tel: 1800 763 862

Contact SMC Australia New Zealand

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Actuators | Flow Measurement Equipment | Materials Handling Equipment | Actuators And Positioners | Air Preparation | Coating And Finishing | Compressed Air | Compressed Air Systems | Conventional Valves | Cylinders | Electric Actuators | Electro Pneumatic Positioners | Energy Reduction |
View All