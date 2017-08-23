EX600 Serial Interface Unit from SMC

SMC’s EX600 serial interface unit pioneers the way in terms of superior benefits for complex control systems.

Best-known for its flexibility and compatibility with a range of manifolds, SMC’s modular EX600 serial interface offers a full suite of diagnostics and programmable parameters to meet even the most stringent of requirements.

Committed to delivering on customer demand, SMC has invested in a large stock holding and quick turnaround times on the EX600 series, thanks to its robust global supply network. Customers in the food industry cannot afford any downtime or unavailability of parts, and therefore SMC guarantees rapid delivery total customer satisfaction.

Answering to the call of modern manufacturing, recent design enhancements to the EX600 series has allowed for great success in terms of robotic applications, where the speed of communication is essential. Included in its broad range of benefits, a new QuickConnect™ function has also been introduced. This enables the machinery to power up efficiently and to join the EtherNet/IP™ network.

The EX600 is available digital input, digital output and analogue input unit options, and available protocols include PROFIBUS-DP®, DeviceNet™, CC-Link, Ethernet I/P™ and EtherCAT®.

Allowing for ease of maintenance and reduced labour time, the EX600 offers reduced wiring and self-diagnosis functions. The EX600 is perfectly paired with SMC’s SY series of valve manifolds which is today one of SMC’s top-sellers. It is guaranteed to out-live your machine, achieving up to 200 million cycles when using a metal seal version!

Customers can expect same day dispatch or next day delivery from Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Auckland and a general overall delivery guideline of 48 hours on the EX600 Serial Fieldbus System.